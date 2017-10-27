NEWS: State parks find success in addressing needs, director says

By Lindsay Street, Statehouse correspondent | South Carolina’s 47 state parks are more popular than ever, and the parks’ chief says that’s thanks to infrastructure upgrades made over the last few years.

“We literally have to close the gates routinely in the spring and summer months (at some parks),” S.C. State Parks Director Phil Gaines said Thursday. He said coastal parks have historically done well but success now is spreading to mountain parks and parks near population centers. “Use has really spiked. It’s a good problem to have, but it’s a challenge.”

Investments are paying off

Every year, there are more than 8 million visits are made to South Carolina parks. To accommodate those visits, camp sites, electricity, roads, sewers and more must be erected and maintained — a costly proposition but one that has paid off, according to Gaines, whose agency is a part of the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism (SCPRT)

Gaines credits his agency’s strategic use of state-allocated funds for improving parks’ popularity. Over the last seven years, South Carolina’s state parks have received up to $12 million to repair, upgrade or construct much-needed infrastructure. In return, the parks have been able to provide a better product to the public, Gaines said.

In 2011, then-Gov. Nikki Haley challenged the state’s parks to become “more self sufficient,” Gaines said. Around that time, the parks operated on a $22 million budget, most of which is generated from park services. The agency’s budget then also included some non-recurring funds from the General Assembly.

“We took a real close look at what our product was and what our responsibilities were,” Gaines said. “We have to be strategic in ‘here’s why we need this money.’”

The solution was to focus on raising enough revenue to pay for day-to-day operations of the park, and to ask the General Assembly to fix core infrastructure items. Now, parks operate on a $27.3 million budget — a number that has increased steadily since 2011 while the parks’ recurring funds for personnel and fringe costs from the state have decreased, according to Gaines.

Caring for the state’s public lands

S.C. Wildlife Federation Executive Director Ben Gregg said agencies that manage public lands, such as SCPRT, “face shortfalls every year” and typically have trouble getting the financial means to care for the land.

“The biggest threat is the lack of funds to maintain what is already there,” Gregg said.

Public land can’t just be left wild — it has to be managed so it can used by the public, he said. “The biggest challenge is continual use by humans … You have to manage the humans more than the wildlife.”

And South Carolina parks need management, especially after three consecutive years of big storms.

“We have a long a list of deferred maintenance,” Gaines said. He joked that new sewer systems don’t often prompt a big ribbon-cutting, but those items have become exciting for the parks.

And the visitors notice, he said. As infrastructure improves, the parks generate more revenue and then can invest in more things, such as primitive cabins and splash pads, to drive even more visits, Gaines said.

What’s ahead

Getting state dollars can be difficult. Gregg said many lawmakers don’t have public lands on their radar.

But with the new strategic approach, parks are getting funding. In 2016-2017 budget, the state allocated $2.2 million for state park repairs from non-recurring funds, according to Senate Finance Committee numbers. Non-recurring funds make up a majority of state-funding for parks, according to Gaines.

“We’ve been very successful in the last five or six years with the General Assembly to address a lot of our deferred maintenance,” Gaines said. He said the amount of money received from General Assembly in last few years “has been unprecedented for us.”

Gaines said South Carolina’s parks system will need state funds now more than ever, however, as coastal parks and others damaged by storms in 2015, 2016 and 2017 rebuild and face huge costs. He said the parks’ proven track record of getting the most out of every state dollar should help when the agency asks for more money.

“We’re very blessed at this point and time that we’ve had a lot of accomplishments and a lot of support from the General Assembly, the Governor’s Office, and the general public,” Gaines said. “It really helps when the visitors see things that they’re paying for.”