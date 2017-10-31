TOP FIVE: On harbor deepening, earnings, rural water, Medicaid and infant death rate

By Lindsay Street, Statehouse correspondent | Our weekly Top Five feature offers big stories or views from the past week or so with policy and legislative implications that you need to read because of how they could impact South Carolina. If you have stories to suggest to our readers, send to: feedback@statehousereport.com.

The second phase of the Charleston Harbor deepening project was awarded this week — another step forward in the port being able to accept some of the largest container ships in the world. According to a statement released by S.C. Ports Authority CEO Jim Newsome, dredges will begin work in the next few months, which will give a competitive advantage to the state’s maritime economy. The completed project will make Charleston the deepest harbor on the East Coast at 52 feet, Newsome said, adding that the investment in harbor deepening “will pay dividends to South Carolina’s economy for many years to come. More:

“The awarding of the second construction contract for dredging the Charleston Harbor Entrance Channel to 54 feet is tremendous news for South Carolina. This multi-year contract, in conjunction with the contract awarded in September, provides for the construction work for the entrance channel to be completed without the potential for delays and is the largest contract ever to be awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Charleston District.”

S.C. college STEM grads see big earnings increase , S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, October 2017.

Looks like it pays to stay home. Nearly two-thirds of new graduates of South Carolina colleges tend to stay in the state in their first year after graduation. Those who stay as long as five years ten to see an annual earnings crease of more than 6 percent for the first five years, according to this report. That earning increase is even bigger for graduates in STEM fields, but much lower for those in education. An excerpt:

“Graduates in STEM fields had the fastest median annual wage growth (9.6 percent) one to five years post-graduation followed by Trades (8.2 percent) and Business and Communication (8.1 percent). Education majors were the most likely discipline to be found in the S.C. wage records five years post-graduation, but they experienced the lowest level of wage growth at 2.6 percent per year.”

$23.8M awarded to mostly distressed, least developed areas for water system improvements , Joint Bond Review Committee, October 2017.

The Rural Infrastructure Authority works with communities statewide to invest in water, sewer and stormwater facilities to protect public health and sustainability, improve environmental quality, and prepare for economic opportunities. In 2013, the RIA began offering grants to rural and distressed communities. In the last year, the RIA gave $23.8 million toward 61 grant projects. Of those projects, 70 percent were in distressed and least developed areas of South Carolina. Since the grant program began, 7,075 jobs have been created as a result of investment, according to the report. An excerpt:

“The RIA has led the effort through its statewide financing programs which have awarded grant assistance to advance 200 water and sewer infrastructure projects across South Carolina (since 2013). Totaling more than $74 million and benefiting more than 160,000 residential and business customers, these grant projects have significant environmental and economic benefits.”

South Carolina one of few states to streamline, expedite Medicaid renewals , National Conference of State Legislatures, Oct. 11, 2017.

In a report that shows what state policymakers can do to help care for the 14.5 million children with special needs in the nation, South Carolina was highlighted as a state that is streamlining enrollment in benefits programs by using eligibility information from another program. An excerpt:

“Some states streamline enrollment and renewal of eligible children whom they know to be Medicaid-eligible because of their participation in other public programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). South Carolina uses eligibility information from SNAP and other public programs to expedite Medicaid renewals. Other states have adopted such fast-track eligibility, including Arkansas, Illinois, Oregon and West Virginia.”

For every 1,000 live births in S.C., seven infants die , S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, October 2017.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has released its annual Infant Mortality and Selected Birth Characteristics report. The state’s 2016 infant mortality rate is 7 in 1,000 live births — a number that remains unchanged from 2015’s data. The U.S. rate is 5.9 infant deaths per 1,000 live births. However, South Carolina’s rate has decreased by 26.3 percent in the last 20 years and, while the rate is higher among black and minority infants (10 per 1,000 live births), that has decreased by 39 percent since 1999. An excerpt:

“According to the data in this report, the leading causes of infant deaths in S.C. continue to be birth defects, disorders related to low birth weight and preterm birth, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, and accidents. Sleep-related infant deaths, or Sudden Unexplained Infant Deaths (SUIDs) are those due to accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed, SIDS, or other undetermined and ill-defined causes. From 2015 to 2016, the number of deaths due to preterm birth/low birth weight decreased by 27.8 percent while deaths due to birth defects increased by 18.1 percent. The number of sleep-related deaths decreased by 9 percent from 78 in 2015 to 71 in 2016.”