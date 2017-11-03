MYSTERY PHOTO:  Old wooden church

It’s pretty obvious that this is an old church. But where is it? For bonus points, what historical significance does it have? Send your best guess to: feedback@statehousereport.com and make sure to include your name and hometown. If possible, write “Mystery Photo” in the subject line.

Last week’s Mystery Photo highlighted the mountains in South Carolina at Caesars head State Park in a photo offered by DiscoverSouthCarolina.com. Lots of people were familiar with the location, as evidenced by the broad geographic diversity among those who correctly identified the photo.

Hats off to: George Graf of Palmyra, Va.; Mev McIntosh of Hanahan; Dale M. Rhodes of Richmond, Va.; Philip Cromer of Beaufort; Jim Pfeiffer of Greenwood; Jack Shuler and John Clark, both of Columbia; Sallie Duell of Charleston; Amanda Bauknight of Dacusville; Randy Herald of Lexington; Bet Tarrant of Columbia; Tim Hardee of Conway; Lexie Chatham of West Columbia; and David Taylor of Darlington.

Graf offered a little detail: “According to southcarolinaparks.com, ‘ granitic gneiss outcropping atop the dramatic Blue Ridge Escarpment gives Caesars Head State Park its name. Every fall, from the easily-accessible overlook atop the rocky peak of the Blue Ridge Escarpment, sight-seers are treated to the Hawk Watch program and a spectacular view that extends into North Carolina and Georgia. One of the most popular trails at Caesars Head is the four-mile, round trip Raven Cliff Falls trail. This hiking trail leads to 420-foot Raven Cliff Falls, where a suspension bridge offers one of the two publicly accessible overlooks to the falls as they plunge deep into the mountain cove below.’”