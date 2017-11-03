NEWS: S.C. gets it mostly right on budgeting, new report says

By Lindsay Street, Statehouse correspondent | South Carolina received top marks for how it forecasts and maneuvers its budget, but the state needs improvement in transparency, how it funds future retiree health costs and how it funds its rainy-day accounts, according to a new national analysis.

The Volcker Alliance on Thursday released “Truth and Integrity in State Budgeting: What is the Reality.” It gives grades to the 50 states on how they addressed their annual budgets over three years. The report cards looked at budgetary practices across five categories: transparency, legacy funding, how it determines future revenue and expenditures, and how it borrows and deals with assets for expenditures. (See S.C.’s report card on p. 79)

“South Carolina comes out pretty well. It’s high-middle-of-the-crowd state. You’ve done well in budget forecasting, which is a very important area. The state does well in budget maneuvers … does well in pension funding, does generally well in reserve funds,” said lead analyst William Glasgall, director of the alliance’s state and local program in New York.

“South Carolina has a lot to teach other states, but even the best states can learn from others.”

Glasgall said the report is intended to be a learning tool for state governments.

“What (the report) really is doing is identifying some key budgeting and key financial reporting procedures, grading the states in each of the areas and proposing best practices,” Glasgall said. “We are trying to lay out a road map for better budgeting.”

Glasgall said even states with As for budget forecasting need to begin to look at stress-testing their budgets, to make sure they can handle an unexpected event like a natural disaster.

But, he said, budgetary changes must come from the policymakers themselves.

“Without the political will to adopt and apply best practices, it’s not going to happen” Glasgall said.

A massive report

The report is designed to spotlight best practices and to encourage more transparency and accountability, the report’s authors said. The 109-page document mainly looked at whether states were using some of the better ways to operate and disclose a state budget — not whether their budgets were balanced or if the budgets tallied properly. For example, if a state’s budget only depends on the governor’s office for its revenue forecast instead of consensus revenue forecast, it would missed the mark in the budget forecasting category, according to the Volcker Alliance.

During Thursday’s presentation of the report cards in New York City, former Federal Reserve Chair and Volcker Alliance founder Paul Volcker said state budget practices are often overlooked, but they represented a big portion of taxpayer dollars and government spending. To drive the point home, Volcker Alliance President Thomas Ross added that states spend $2.2 trillion in taxpayer dollars per year — equivalent to 11 percent of the national gross domestic product.

Glasgall said paying attention to state budgets is important because there are some red flags with slow revenue growth, slow spending growth and an ever-growing infrastructure debt (“There’s a lot of old bridges,” Glasgall told an audience in New York City).

The project was years in the making and piggybacks on previous, smaller-scale reports by the alliance, Glasgall added.

The Volcker Alliance partnered with 11 universities to construct the massive report. Professors and their students researched public records and, when necessary, reached out to state agencies. Participants included nearby Georgia State and Florida International.

States were graded on a scale of D- to A. No Fs were awarded.

“There are no Fs because there is no failed state. Even in the weakest state, everything is still running,” Glasgall said.

He said that even states with As in multiple categories — like South Carolina — could improve.

The good grades for South Carolina …

According to South Carolina’s report card, the Palmetto State is doing a lot of things right. Here is where South Carolina scored an A:

Budget forecasting . This category looks at whether states estimate long-term revenue and expenditure trends. According to the report, South Carolina is doing well in five areas of budget forecasting: consensus revenue forecasts, midyear budget adjustments, multi-year expenditure forecasts, multi-year revenue forecasts, and revenue growth projections. South Carolina is one of nine states to receive an A in this category.

Budget maneuvers. This category looks at whether states use borrowing , asset sales and other measures to achieve short-term budgetary balance. The report says South Carolina hit all four of these items: deferring recurring expenditures, revenue and cost shifting, funding recurring expenditures with debt, and using asset sales and up-front revenues. The state is one of 22 states to receive an A in this category.

Despite recent news stories about weaknesses in the state’s pension system, South Carolina also received positive marks for having a funding plan in place, Glasgall said.

… and the less-than-perfect grades

Here’s where South Carolina missed getting perfect marks:

Legacy costs . South Carolina got its worst grade — a D — in legacy costs despite earning good marks for having a pension funding plan. That’s due to the state only funding 2.9 percent of its other post-employment benefits (OPEB), which is usually comprised of retiree health care costs and is not part of the state’s pension plan. Glasgall said that it may not be an issue “for today or tomorrow, but it may be an issue in 10 years.”

Reserve funds . South Carolina earned a B in the category for tying its rainy day funds to revenue volatility. Glasgall said tying reserves to tax revenues, which can decrease dramatically in a single budget year, is problematic due to that revenue source’s historic volatility. But the state practices the other three items, as noted above.

Transparency . The state earned a C in transparency for not disclosing deferred infrastructure replacement costs and not disclosing tax expenditures, such as corporate subsidies in economic development or sales tax holidays.

Only two states, Alaska and California, disclose deferred infrastructure replacement costs but it’s key to understanding what costs a state faces, Glasgall said.

“You may have billions of dollars of necessary but undone work on roads, buildings and other public facilities so is the budget really balanced?” he asked rhetorically.

Glasgall said during the research, South Carolina was found to have a tax expenditure list, but it hadn’t been updated since 2014 and it wasn’t complete.

“It’s not part of the budget … it really should be part of the budget office,” he said. “These are public resources that are being spent.”