TOP FIVE: On inaction, weak revenues, cutting prison costs, more

By Lindsay Street, Statehouse correspondent | Our weekly Top Five feature offers big stories or views from the past week or so with policy and legislative implications that you need to read because of how they could impact South Carolina. If you have stories to suggest to our readers, send to: feedback@statehousereport.com.

Action still slow three years after Abbeville decision , The Post and Courier , Nov. 5, 2017.

More than 20 years after rural school districts sued the state for not providing enough funds and three years after the state Supreme Court found in their favor, not much has been accomplished toward rectifying the situation. Lawmakers have been studying the issue and continue to study it — with the creation of three study panels this year alone. An excerpt:

“Legislators have no real deadline. Justices initially gave legislators an undefined ‘reasonable time’ to come up with a plan, which didn’t have to include more overall spending. When the court tried in 2015 to set deadlines, legislative leaders made it clear they would be ignored. Court-ordered deadlines turned into occasional progress reports.”

2.1. Weak state revenue collections could threaten S.C. employee raises, The State, Oct. 31, 2017.

State general fund revenues for September were down about $14.7 million from a year ago, and that could mean less in the coffers for state employee wages, including teachers. An excerpt:

“For the first two months of the current fiscal year, which started July 1, revenues were up $52.2 million. However, the September drop could be a signal that salary increases will be hard to pay for, particularly when the state is still dealing with underfunded state pensions, rural schools and local governments, some say.”

S.C. among states to turn to data analytics to cut prison costs , Washington Examiner , Oct. 31, 2017.

South Carolina is among three states with big prison populations that have turned to advanced data analytics for ways to cut expenses for prisons. Now federal prisons may use those same cost-cutting analytics. An excerpt:

“Faced with exploding prison populations, states such as Georgia, South Carolina, and Texas in recent years have turned to advanced data analytics to find the best ways to cut spending on prisons and to reinvest that money in programs shown to improve safety, lower crime, and hold offenders accountable. Known as ‘justice reinvestment initiatives,’ the success these programs have enjoyed has caught the attention of several members of Congress, who believe it’s time to implement similar reforms at the federal level.”

South Carolina has lowest percentage of state-licensed workforce , National Conference of State Legislatures, October 2017.

The Palmetto State is ranked 50th in the nation in the percentage of its workforce that is licensed by the state. While one in eight (12 percent) of S.C. workers has a state license, Iowa has the highest percentage of its workforce with licenses at 33 percent. The national average is 22 percent of the workforce has a state license. An excerpt:

“The share of American workers who hold an occupational license has grown five-fold over the last several decades, from around five percent of the employed population in the 1950s to almost a quarter of all employed workers today. According to the Council of Economic Advisors, a significant increase in the number of licensed professions accounts for two-thirds of this growth, with authors noting that ‘licensing has expanded considerably into sectors that were not historically associated with it,’ such as sales, construction, personal care and protective services. Of the 1,100 occupations that were licensed in at least one state in 2016, a small number — less than 60 — were licensed in every state, illustrating the considerable differences in licensure requirements from state to state.”

South Carolina is below the national average for births occurring in the state. Look north and west, thought, and you’ll find there’s a baby boom going on in Utah, Alaska, North Dakota, Texas and South Dakota where 12 percent of the nation’s births occur. The report says this is due to a young and diverse population in those states. An excerpt:

“But age is not the only factor that influences the birth rate. Racial and ethnic diversity can also play a role. In 2014, blacks and Asians gave birth to almost 17 percent more children than the national average, according to the National Center for Health Statistics. Hispanics gave birth to 32 percent more than the national average.”