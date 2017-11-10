MYSTERY PHOTO: Another old church

Staff reports | With last week’s church being such a popular mystery for readers, we thought we’d feature another old church this week that was shared by a reader. Send your best guess to: feedback@statehousereport.com and make sure to include your name and hometown. If possible, write “Mystery Photo” in the subject line.

In the last issue, our weekly Mystery Photo was of an old church, a photo taken by writer John Clark of Columbia. He shared that it was part of his book, Scenic Driving South Carolina. He said the photo showed “The Episcopal Church of the Holy Apostles at 1706 Hagood Avenue, Barnwell. This beautiful cypress-wood church was completed in 1857. Church members hid the stained-glass windows from Union troops in 1865, when they quartered cavalry horses in the building.”

Congratulations to several alert readers who correctly identified the church and shared a bit about its history: George Graf of Palmyra, Va.; C.D. Rhodes and Bonnie Anzelmo, both of Columbia; Dale Rhodes of Richmond, Va.; Will Breazeale of Las Vegas, Nevada; Evie Evans of Mount Pleasant; Philip Cromer of Beaufort; Bill Segars of Hartsville; and Tray Hunter of Hardeeville.

Graf shared some information from Wikipedia:

“The Church of the Holy Apostles was organized on Nov. 18, 1848. The church was built in 1856 and dedicated on March 11, 1857. The cemetery adjacent to the church dates from the same time. Burials include Johnson Hagood, a confederate general in the Second Battle of Fort Wagner where Robert Gould Shaw was killed leading the all-black 54th Massachusetts regiment, a defeat portrayed in the 1989 film Glory. On April 13, 1972, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.”

Segars shared that the congregation was established with the help of St. Michael’s Church in Charleston.

“The Carpenter Gothic designed building by Charleston architects Louis J. Barbot & John H. Seyle was dedicated on March 11, 1857 at a cost of $3,500. As far as historical significance, legend holds that Union General Judson Kilpatrick and his men used Holy Apostles’ building to stable their horses while in Barnwell. The baptismal font was said to be used as a watering trough. S.C. Gov. James Henry Hammond, as well as many other noted South Carolinians, is buried in the church graveyard. It is listed in South Carolina’s National Register of Historic Place.”

Thanks everyone!