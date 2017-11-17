FEEDBACK: On truth, falsehood and leadership

To the editor:
In the spirit of “describing what’s happening today,” here is a quote:
“Truth and falsehood are arbitrary terms. … The force of an idea lies in its inspirational value. It matters very little if it is true or false.”
This sure sounds like what is guiding much of our leadership today. However, this was a statement from the Committee for Public Information during the time of the Sedition Act of the Wilson administration.
Some of the statements made by President Trump regarding our free press would resonate from this sad time.
— David Kjellquist, Aiken S.C.
