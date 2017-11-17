Commentary, Feedback

FEEDBACK: On truth, falsehood and leadership

Statehouse Report· 11/17/2017 9:52 am·
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

To the editor:

In the spirit of “describing what’s happening today,” here is a quote:

“Truth and falsehood are arbitrary terms.  … The force of an idea lies in its inspirational value. It matters very little if it is true or false.”

This sure sounds like what is guiding much of our leadership today. However, this was a statement from the Committee for Public Information during the time of the Sedition Act of the Wilson administration.

Some of the statements made by President Trump regarding our free press would resonate from this sad time.

— David Kjellquist, Aiken S.C.

Share
Tags: ,
Author: Send us a letter. We love hearing from our readers and encourage you to share your opinions. Letters to the editor are published weekly. We reserve the right to edit for length and clarity. We generally publish all comments about South Carolina politics or policy issues, unless they are libelous or unnecessarily inflammatory. One submission is allowed per month. Submission of a comment grants permission to us to reprint. Comments are limited to 250 words or less. Please include your name and contact information. Send your letters to: brack@statehousereport.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact us today

Phone: 843.670.3996
Tips: info@statehousereport.com
Letters: feedback@statehousereport.com

Statehouse Report is a weekly publication of Statehouse Report LLC. Founded in 2001, it offers a weekly legislative forecast of what's going to happen in South Carolina politics and policy.

Check out our sister publications

Take a look at our other great publications:

Charleston Currents, good S.C. news
SC Clips, a daily news clipping service

View our archives