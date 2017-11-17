NEWS: Redistricting should be independent, lawmakers say in survey

By Lindsay Street, Statehouse correspondent | Purple is a rare color when it comes to South Carolina politics: a state legislator’s seat is usually reliably red or blue with fewer than 30 percent of candidates fielding opposition in the general election, according to voting advocates.

An informal poll taken this year shows support for change among S.C. lawmakers. Meanwhile, two bills have been introduced that would take redistricting out of the hands of legislators through the creation of an independent commission. In Congress, another bill would create state-level independent panels and scrap single-member districts for its members.

In South Carolina, advocates are starting to push state lawmakers to take a hard look how legislative and congressional districts are drawn. They say legislators here, like in other states, have eroded competitive general elections through partisan gerrymandering over decades.

Across the country, the issue of how political districts are drawn has simmered to a boil as the nation becomes increasingly partisan and voters feel under-represented by elected officials. Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court soon is expected to jump into the fray with a decision on gerrymandering case from Wisconsin.

Statehouse Report study in 2014 said 94 percent of House seats safe for GOP or Democratic candidates.

‘Votes are wasted’

Partisan gerrymandering is the drawing of voting district lines in ways that voters will pick and retain a certain party in office, while pushing out or marginalizing voters who would vote for another party. Districts for Congress and state legislatures are redrawn every 10 years with data from a new census. In South Carolina, state legislators draw the lines for the very districts they represent, which critics say is like having foxes in the Statehouse chicken coop.

“The United States is the only country where legislators are allowed to draw their own districts,” said Lynn Teague, vice president for issues and action at League of Women Voters of South Carolina. “It’s too much to ask of anyone … The temptation to (act in your own self-interest) is always going to be too great.”

In the 2016, S.C. state races, about 70 percent of candidates went into the general election unopposed, according to League of Women Voters of South Carolina.

“That means more than two-thirds of the time you just don’t even have a choice,” Teague said. The League has taken an active role in voter education on redistricting and pushing for change within the state. “(Gerrymandering) goes to the absolute core of our movement, which is voting rights … You lose ‘one man, one vote.’ Votes are wasted.”

When a district is no longer competitive in the general election, a lawmaker is typically chosen in a primary by an even smaller portion of the electorate, which may be motivated by partisan politics, advocates said. In turn, critics of gerrymandering say the lack of competitive general elections often gives rise to more extreme candidates, which eventually leads to more partisanship in the Statehouse.

“Depending on the district, the Democratic or Republican primary is … tantamount to election,” longtime S.C. political observer John Ruoff said. “The practical reality of this is that (elections in South Carolina) are being decided by a teensy portion of our electorate.”

After lines were redrawn in 2011, South Carolina was the only Southern state with a history of voter disenfranchisement to receive pre-clearance by the U.S. Department of Justice. However, that process looked at black voter disenfranchisement, not partisan gerrymandering, Ruoff said. And now, after a 2013 Supreme Court decision, that pre-clearance by the federal government has gone away unless Congress sets new guidelines before redistricting after the 2020 Census.

National fixes

One fix could come from the nation’s highest court while another has been introduced in Congress.

In October, the U.S. Supreme Court heard a case from Wisconsin on partisan gerrymandering in redistricting. The justices appeared split on whether courts should intervene when lawmakers appear to rig districts in their party’s favor. A decision and an opinion will likely be released mid 2018, and it likely would impact federal and state-level reapportionment practices.

But Congress could preempt that decision by upending redistricting and changing how districts are represented at the federal level. The Fair Representation Act, introduced in June, would use a voting system called “ranked choice voting” and establish multi-member congressional districts.

In other words, instead of a singular U.S. representative representing District 1, the lines would be redrawn to include a regional area, such as the Lowcountry, and multiple representatives would be selected. Voters would select their first- and second-choice candidates on election day, and voters from a single region would have more than one representative.

Karen Brinson Bell of Charleston works with an educational agency for this type of election reform, Ranked Choice Voting Resource Center. She said this type of multi-member, regional districting is hard to gerrymander in favor of a particular party because it allows more diverse representation.

“A majority of folks are going to see someone advance that they are like-minded to,” Bell said.

This bill would also create an independent commission to draw congressional districts, something that is the subject of two bills in Columbia.

Statewide fixes

There are two bills already introduced this session in Columbia. Both aim to create an independent commission and establish firm criteria for how districts should be created.

The Senate bill (S. 341), which was introduced by Sen. Nikki Setzler, D-Lexington, would create an amendment to the state constitution and require voters to approve it. It calls for the creation of a nine-person commission selected by a panel through the State Inspector General. It would also clearly define that districts should be created without including factors such as community political leanings or place of residence for the incumbent.

The House bill (H. 3339), introduced by Kershaw County Democratic Rep. Laurie Funderburk, would not require a constitutional amendment, but would also create an independent panel. Under this plan, state lawmakers would receive a plan from the panel, but would still need to give final authorization to new district lines.

Both bills are modeled off of what other states have done. Thirteen states have some form of independent commission drawing district lines for either Congress or state legislative bodies.

“The less hands-on legislators are with drawing the districts, the less likely they are to be problematic,” Ruoff said.

Since introduction, however, both S.C. bills have sat without action in the bodies’ respective judiciary committees. But the idea of an independent redistricting commission is gaining ground in the state for members of both major parties.

Gaining ground

Democratic operative Tyler M. Jones of Charleston said partisan gerrymandering allows politicians to swing too partisan without them having to come together for the common good.

“The legislature was fairly functional (previous to repeated gerrymandering of districts)because folks had to worry about a general election, therefore they couldn’t go too far left or too far right,” he said.

So when he saw a social media posting on Twitter by a Republican S.C. lawmaker in April that seemed too far right, he responded by blaming partisan gerrymandering. S.C. Rep. Micah Caskey, R-Lexington, was on the receiving end of that tweet. What followed was an online conversation that showed support from several Republican lawmakers for the creation of an independent redistricting commission.

Jones said the conversation prompted him to begin polling elected officials in South Carolina on whether they would support creation of such a commission. Jones and several others reached out to elected officials in April and May. Of the 124 House members, 38 responded to the survey and 22 said they were in favor of an independent commission. Of the 46 Senate members, 17 responded and 11 said they favored the independent commission.

Caskey told Statehouse Report that while he doesn’t feel the state has a “gerrymandering problem,” he’s open to a commission to help improve citizens’ relationship with government.

“I am open to anything that will help give South Carolinians one less reason to distrust their government,” he said.

Jones said he came away from the survey hopeful that action is near on the redistricting issue in the state.

“We’re closer than we think,” he said.

At the League of Women Voters, there’s also a feeling that when lawmakers reconvene in January, this issue could be heard.

“I think something can actually break,” Teague said.

Setzler also said he’s hopeful. He said he thinks the Senate bill could be considered when the legislature reconvenes in January, but he knows there’s an uphill battle.

“It will not be an easy piece of legislation to pass,” he said, adding that he will need voters to call their senators to help get it out of committee.