SPOTLIGHT: South Carolina Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy

It was founded in 1994 to combat increasingly high rates of teen pregnancy in our state. It works with a variety of organizations – public, private, school and community based – in all regions of the state. Its mission is to improve the health and economic well-being of individuals, communities, and the state of South Carolina by preventing teen pregnancy. Since the early 90s, the teen birth rate in South Carolina has fallen by 64 percent.

While success should be celebrated, South Carolina still has the 16th highest teen birth rate in the nation. 4,020 teens gave birth in our state in 2015 and many counties lag behind national averages.

FACT: Every 131 minutes, a teen (ages 15-19) gives birth.

FACT: 4,020 teens (age 15-19) gave birth in 2015.

FACT: 74 percent of all teen births occurred among 18-19 year olds in 2015.

FACT: 40 percent of high school students report they have ever had sex.

FACT: 31 percent of high school students reported using a birth control method (pill, patch, ring, IUD, implant).

