BRIEF: State releases 15 recommendations for improving rural health

By Lindsay Street, Statehouse correspondent | A state nonprofit has released its first action plan for improving health for 1 million-plus rural South Carolinians living who are more likely to get sick and die sooner than their urban and suburban peers.

The S.C. Office of Rural Health, along with partners, stakeholders, friends, and neighbors from across the state, recently presented its framework to enhance rural health outcomes in South Carolina’s Rural Health Action Plan. The plan contains 15 recommendations and 50-plus corresponding action steps, intended to spur progress over the next three to five years.

According to the United Health Foundation, South Carolina is 42nd in the nation for health. The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s County Health Rankings also show the state’s rural counties experience the worst health outcomes in the state.

“Our timeline is challenging at best, but by working together and holding each other accountable, we can make significant progress in improving health and well-being in South Carolina’s rural communities,” the task force wrote in the plan’s introduction.

According to the plan’s writers, the plan hopes to leverage heightened interest among policy makers and leaders in the state. Some of the recommendations call for increased state funding in local communities.

Here are the 15 recommendations: