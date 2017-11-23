MY TURN: Be the voice for our healthy families and communities

By: Ann Warner, special to Statehouse Report | Far too many women in South Carolina continue to struggle to access high-quality reproductive health care, and lawmakers continue to try to introduce new barriers to access.
We have seen countless attempts to undermine access to affordable birth control by refusing to fully implement the Affordable Care Act or allowing someone’s boss to take away coverage based on their own personal beliefs. Meanwhile, maternal mortality and unintended teen pregnancy rates continue to harm far too many women, girls and families in our state.
Since the 2005-2006 South Carolina legislative session, more than 90 harmful bills have been introduced in our state. This is despite the fact that recent polling data shows that 86.3 percent of South Carolinians agree that access to birth control helps the financial situation of families, and that 85 percent of people generally believe that abortion care should be available in our state.
South Carolina already has numerous laws on the books that put up barriers to reproductive health services, especially abortion care. Before we head into the second year of our legislative session, we need to understand the laws that are already in place as part of the larger agenda.
This is where Be the Voice comes in.
The Women’s Rights & Empowerment Network (WREN) just launched a digital campaign to bring together a strong, collective voice in South Carolina to ensure that we each have the ability to make our own health decisions and to access the care that we need without judgment, stigma or barriers. Be the Voice seeks to counter misinformation and strengthen support for access to the services we need to plan our families, have healthy pregnancies and become parents when we are ready.
We are inviting people to be part of making real and lasting change in our state. The campaign takes a multi-pronged approach by providing online resources and opportunities to engage along with calls to action and messaging support for organizational partners and activists who want support to speak out in their communities.
Together, we can be the voice for health and opportunity. We can stop watching as bills are pushed that cause real harm and instead be an active, organized, effective voice for policies that make sense and that will make a positive difference in the lives of women and families in our state!
Ann Warner is CEO of the Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network and is based in Columbia. Have a comment? Send it to: feedback@statehousereport.com.
