SPOTLIGHT: WREN, the Women’s Rights & Empowerment Network

Statehouse Report· 12/01/2017 8:00 am·
The public spiritedness of our underwriters allows us to bring Statehouse Report to you at no cost. This week, we shine a spotlight on WREN , a South Carolina-based nonpartisan network created to build a movement to advance the health, economic well-being, and rights of South Carolina’s women, girls and their families. WREN provides a strong, collective voice for South Carolina’s women and girls.

With its partners and members, WREN advocates at the Statehouse for policies and laws that will improve the status of women.   WREN educates the public on issues that affect women and girls and seeks to inspire action.  WREN empowers people and strengthens organizations to support women and young people.  WREN builds coalitions of people and organizations committed to improving opportunities in South Carolina.

WREN convenes diverse voices, collects and disseminates research, and shares information about practical solutions to promote gender equality and improve our state’s health and economic vitality.

