MYSTERY PHOTO:  Where is this portrait today?

Hats off to all who correctly guessed last week’s mystery as being a photo of a statue of S.C.-born President Andrew Jackson at Andrew Jackson State Park in Lancaster. “Andrew Jackson, A Boy of the Waxhaws” was sculpted by Anna Hyatt Huntington, who is known for her grand sculpture collection at Brookgreen Gardens in Georgetown County.

Moore pointed to a Wikipedia article on Huntington for a description of Huntington’s statue, which “depicts a young Andy Jackson, sitting astride a farm horse. It is a bronze, larger-than-life statue. Usually her horses were noble, prancing, fierce beasts. She made Jackson’s horse a gentler animal by fixing the energy and tension of the work on the figure of young Jackson. The sculpture was initiated by a letter from a sixth-grade class at Rice Elementary School in Lancaster, South Carolina, asking Mrs. Huntington if she would sculpt a statue of young Andrew Jackson for the state park. Mrs. Huntington submitted to do so, and replied, in part, “A picture came to mind as I read your letter and I have tried out the composition. I have Jackson as a young man of sixteen or seventeen seated bareback on a farm horse, one hand leaning on the horse’s rump and looking over his native hills, to wonder what the future holds for him. He must have been a good looking and thoughtful boy, wondering what the future might hold, moments we all have from our teens to our nineties.” The statue was completed at her Bethel, Connecticut studio, and was first worked in clay in half the scale of the final statue. Even then, it was necessary for the octogenarian sculptor to use a tall ladder to reach the top. South Carolina school children responded by donating their nickels and dimes to raise the necessary funds for a massive base to support the statue, which looks out over the large expanse of lawn at the park. County workmen placed the statue on its Lancaster County pink granite base in time for the ceremony marking Andrew Jackson’s 200th birthday, in March 1967. This was Huntington’s last major work, completed after her ninety-first birthday. The statue is located at Andrew Jackson State Park, about nine miles (14 km) north of Lancaster, South Carolina, just off US 521.

Clark added that Huntington and husband, Archer, “built the ‘sand castle’ Atalaya at what is now Huntington Beach State Park, and also founded Brookgreen Gardens on adjoining property they owned which had formerly been rice plantations south of Murrells Inlet. We should be thankful for folks like the Huntingtons and the Baruchs at Hobcaw Barony who had the foresight to safeguard some Waccamaw Neck land from the rampant development which we now see.”

Graf provided some background on how two states claim Jackson’s birthplace: “According to roadsideamerica.com, future President Andrew Jackson was born March 15, 1767, on the border between North and South Carolina. The two states seemed content to live-and-let live with it for nearly 150 years — until North Carolina put up a monument on what it said was the birth spot. South Carolina, which had no other birthplace Presidents (North Carolina had two), responded with a flurry of its own he-was-born-over-here tributes: a monument, a fancy bronze statue, a mini-museum, and an Andrew Jackson birthplace state park. The casual visitor to this region would never guess that Jackson could’ve been born anywhere other than South Carolina, although history suggests otherwise. As Bill Howie, a North Carolina Jackson historian, admitted of South Carolina, ‘They got the jump on us.’”