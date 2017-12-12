TOP FIVE: Women candidates, K-12 funding, commute times, more

By Lindsay Street, Statehouse correspondent | Our weekly Top Five feature offers big stories or views from the past week or so with policy and legislative implications that you need to read because of how they could impact South Carolina. If you have stories to suggest to our readers, send to: feedback@statehousereport.com.
- More women running for statewide, national office, Rutgers Center for Women in Politics, Nov. 20, 2017.
A record 68 women are seeking gubernatorial offices around the nation, and another record of 354 women are seeking congressional seats, according to this survey. The number of congressional women candidates has more than doubled since 2014.
South Carolina has five declared candidates for state and federal offices in 2018, including incumbent Republican Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. Of the other four candidates are challengers — Republicans Catherine Templeton for governor and Katherine Arrington for U.S. House District 1 ; and Democrats Annabelle Robertson, who is running for the District 2 House seat, and Mary Smith Geren, who is running for the District 3 House seat. An excerpt:
“In the U.S. House, the surge of women candidates is concentrated almost entirely among Democratic challengers. In contrast to the congressional level, the jump from the 2014 cycle in women’s candidacies at the statewide elected executive level, including governor and lieutenant governor, is mostly due to a rise in the number of female incumbents and women running for open seats. Republican women outnumber Democratic women as statewide elected executive candidates for all offices but governor, where there were more Democratic than Republican women running for open seats as of early November 2017.”
- S.C. continues to fund K-12 education below pre-Recession levels, Center for Budget and Public Policy, Nov. 29, 2017.
South Carolina is one of 29 states that is funding K-12 education lower in the 2015 school year than in the 2008 school year, before the Great Recession took hold. It is more than 11 percent lower than pre-recession levels, according to this report. An excerpt:
“Because schools rely so heavily on state aid, cuts to state funding (especially formula funding) generally force local school districts to scale back educational services, raise more revenue to cover the gap, or both. When the Great Recession hit, however, property values fell sharply, making it hard for school districts to raise local property taxes — schools’ primary local funding source — without raising rates, which is politically challenging even in good times. Raising rates was particularly difficult during a severe recession with steep declines in housing values in many areas. As a result, local funding for schools fell after the recession took hold, exacerbating the even steeper fall in state funding. Local funding still hadn’t fully recovered in 2015, leaving total state and local K-12 funding per student still well below pre-recession levels as of that school year, the latest for which these data are available in most states.”
- Charter schools are among most segregated in nation, Associated Press, Dec. 3, 2017.
As of school year 2014-2015, 1,000-plus of the nation’s 6,747 charter schools had minority enrollment of at least 99 percent — making them racially isolating. The number of racially-isolated schools has been rising steadily, according to the story. While the analysis did not specifically cite South Carolina, the state was an early adopter of charter school education and relies on it across the state. An excerpt:
“In the AP analysis of student achievement in the 42 states that have enacted charter school laws, along with the District of Columbia, the performance of students in charter schools varies widely. But schools that enroll 99 percent minorities — both charters and traditional public schools — on average have fewer students reaching state standards for proficiency in reading and math.”
- Orangeburg has longest commute times in South Carolina, U.S. Census Bureau, Dec. 7, 2017.
Orangeburg commuters have the longest one-way travel time than any other metropolitan or community in the state, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. They are in their vehicles for 27.8 minutes — more than 4.5 hours a week of commuting to a full-time job. The Charleston-North Charleston metro area came in at second longest with 25.1 minutes. Here are more average, one-way commute times in the state:
- Columbia metro area – 23.6 minutes
- Florence metro area – 23.1 minutes
- Gaffney micro area – 22.3 minutes
- Georgetown micro area – 25.0 minutes
- Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin metro area – 22.7 minutes
- Greenwood micro area – 22.8 minutes
- Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort metro area – 23.3 minutes
- Spartanburg metro area – 23.1 minutes
- Seneca micro area – 24.7 minutes
- Newberry micro area – 24.0 minutes
- Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach metro area – 22.3 minutes
- S.C. legislature sees lowest number of staff since 1980s, National Conference of State Legislatures, Dec. 4, 2017.
After the number of legislative staffers spiked in Columbia in 2003, the number of permanent and session staff for the S.C. legislature has declined to its 1988 level. South Carolina’s legislature employs among the fewest staffers in the nation when compared to other state legislatures. Here are the numbers for South Carolina:
- 1979: 396
- 1988: 338
- 2003: 493
- 2009: 421
- 2015: 337
Follow us