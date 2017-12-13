NEWS: Will the Alabama election have an impact in S.C.?

By Andy Brack, editor and publisher | Seasoned political observers say Tuesday’s U.S. Senate victory in Alabama by Democratic candidate Doug Jones has big lessons for South Carolina Democrats.

Or not.

Jones won a special election on Tuesday by garnering about 21,000 votes more than controversial GOP candidate Roy Moore out of 1.3 million ballots cast. Moore, a polarizing political figure and former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, had his campaign momentum rocked in recent weeks in reliably red Alabama by allegations of sexual misconduct.

“The lesson here is for all states and all parties: Don’t nominate incredibly-flawed candidates who have lots of baggage,” says GOP pundit Chip Felkel of Greenville.

He added the special election illustrated how presidential coattails that generally benefit like-minded candidates might not be as helpful in today’s political environment. Why? Because GOP President Donald Trump’s “toxicity serves to rally the opposition en masse. In other words, getting too close to that flame may get you burned.”

Felkel emphasized South Carolina politics aren’t like those in Alabama, although both are dominated by Republicans. Clemson University political science professor Dave Woodward agreed.

“I think the takeaway is that voters listen and watch each race individually,” Woodard said today. “Alabama is a strongly Republican state, but their allegiance is thin. In a unique set of circumstances, they can change their allegiance.”

The circumstances in Alabama included the recent high-profile misconduct allegations against Moore. But structurally, a different set of circumstances in South Carolina — an ongoing corruption Statehouse scandal in Columbia — is having a political impact by weakening Republican party loyalty across the state, Woodard said.

“I’m not sure that it (the scandal) helps Democrats,” he said. “But it might hurt incumbents.”

Erskine College Professor Ashley Woodiwiss said South Carolina Democrats have labored in futility for years to be more relevant in statewide politics. Tuesday’s win by Jones might be a real shot in the arm here.

“Yes, of course, Alabama was a unique situation, but the game-plan — serious get-out-the-vote focused on African-American communities, youth, suburban collar communities — is a recipe that can work throughout the South,” he said.

State Democrats still have an uphill battle in South Carolina, “but last night does make 2018 all the more interesting for us in the Palmetto State,” Woodiwiss said.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Noble of Charleston said he’s known Jones for several years, working on projects to build “a new and innovative Democratic Party in the South.”

He said Jones’s election in Alabama “shows that the old politics of race and division were repudiated.”

Noble, who faces S.C. Rep. James Smith, D-Columbia, in the Democratic primary next year, then linked his message to Jones, noting he “was not a political insider from the legislature, but an outsider who had a long record of doing things to help communities all across his state. Doug’s message for Alabama and mine for South Carolina are the same – people want political reformers and outsiders committed to big change and real reform.”

Earlier this week, Smith was endorsed by former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley.