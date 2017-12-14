NEWS: Lawyers drafting first sexual harassment policy for state Senate

By Lindsay Street, Statehouse correspondent | Amid an intense national focus on sexual harassment in the workplace and in politics, attorneys for the state Senate are drafting its first-ever sexual harassment policy. It may apply to the chamber before the General Assembly reconvenes Jan. 10.

“It’s going to be a very strong harassment policy, and it’s going to be in effect before session starts,” said S.C. Sen. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, the state’s longest-serving female senator. “We’ve been remiss in not having a policy.”

The S.C. House of Representatives already has a sexual harassment policy.

Senate Clerk Jeffrey Gossett confirmed the Senate hired an employment firm at the prompting of President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman R-Florence. Gossett said the policy should be finished in coming weeks but gave no specific timeline. After it is drafted, the policy is expected to be approved by the Senate’s leadership and the Senate Operations and Management Committee, he said.

“The stories across the nation have certainly mandated that we focus intently on battling harassment,” Leatherman said in a Wednesday statement. “Even though we have yet to have complaints filed against our members or employees, the Senate will have a clear and robust no harassment policy. I directed that a policy be drafted.”

Shealy said the policy will cover everyone from Senate pages and employees to members of state Senate.

Why a harassment policy is needed

Unlike the Senate, the S.C. House already has a sexual harassment policy in place. According to Malissa Burnette, a Columbia employment attorney, the House protocol is thorough. What makes a good harassment policy?

“One that works,” she said. That means strong definitions and language,and the ability for a person reporting harassment to file a grievance with multiple people so that a victim can report to someone they trust. A good policy also includes, broad applications, ranging from the protection of everyone from the public and vendors to staff and House members, she added,

A lack of clear guidelines on inappropriate behavior is a liability for employers if there is a legal action that occurs due to harassment. Not having a policy in place also can create a “snowball effect” in which sexual harassment increases in severity and leads to stalking, rape, assault or other escalated behaviors, said Burnette, a 40-year veteran of employment law.

“If there’s no policy, then some who would perpetuate sexual harassment feel free to do so with abandon and that creates a very hostile work environment,” she said. “Those who are suffering the harassment don’t know maybe if it’s wrong or the employer doesn’t allow it and they don’t know how to object to it and they don’t know if the employer will respond to it.”

In workplaces with no policy, there also tends to be fewer reported incidents of sexual harassment, she said.

No clear history of harassment

In 2015, S.C. Sen. Tom Corbin, R-Greenville, referred to women as “a lesser cut of meat” — implying that women should not serve in politics. At the time, Shealy was the only female senator. Shealy said she doesn’t consider his comment at the time to be harassment, but more of a “male chauvinistic type of thing.”

Like Leatherman, she said she is unaware of any other allegations in the Senate at this time.

“I hope there aren’t people out there who are afraid to talk to people,” Shealy said. “But you don’t ever know … The climate everywhere is different now. People feel more open about talking so we’ll see what happens when we come back.”

Meanwhile, the Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network (WREN) is working with lawmakers and communities to strengthen existing laws and enact new legislation to help prevent harassment in all kinds in the workplace. The group recently led a community discussion on harassment in Richland County in which Burnette participated.

“South Carolina can always grow and be better,” said Ashley Lidow, WREN’s associate director of policy and government relations. “From our perspective, South Carolina needs to take a greater emphasis on gender equity.” Part of that equity, she said, is preventing harassment of all kinds in the workplace, including at the Statehouse.

Harassment in the workplace will continue to be on WREN’s agenda in 2018, WREN Director of Communications Eme Crawford added.

“We’ve heard an outcry from the community, the #MeToo movement,” Crawford said.

“South Carolina women have been speaking out and are frustrated with the way things have been going and are ready to make a change and see some changes happened.

Changes happening

After the 2016 election, the number of women in the state Senate grew to four out of 46 members of the chamber. The three women who joined Shealy are Sens. Margie Bright Matthews, D-Colleton; Mia McLeod, D-Richland; and Sandy Senn, R-Charleston.

Shealy said the biggest difference in the state Senate between 2015 and now is that she has support behind issues that traditionally interest women, such as child welfare.

“It feels good. I’m glad to have more women in the Senate. We work together. It’s nice to have a little backup,” she said.

However, she added that the chamber feels mostly the same. It has never been male versus female, she said. Rather, the Senate operates as “one vote, one person.” And she said she expects the new policy to be accepted without any grimacing.

With the blessing of the Senate’s most powerful lawmaker, there doesn’t appear to be any opposition to the move.

“The people of South Carolina need to know that you can send your husbands or wives, sons or daughters to Columbia to work or serve and that they will be treated professionally and with respect. If they are not, those responsible will be dealt with swiftly,” Leatherman concluded in his statement.