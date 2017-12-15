MY TURN: Critic assails changing national Republican Party

[Editor’s note: The writer, who is from Stone Mountain, Ga., is a contributing columnist for a sister publication, GwinnettForum. His views often spark sharp reactions. If you have a response, send it to: feedback@statehousereport.com. Please limit letters to 150 words. (And keep it clean.)]
By George Wilson, republished with permission | First, they were asked to swallow the idea of a narcissistic sexual harasser and a compulsive liar as their party leader. Then he asked the party to accept his comprehensive ignorance, and his politics of racial division.
Now with the tax cut plan, he asks the party to surrender its reputation for fiscal conservatism. Simultaneously he asks the party to become the party of Roy Moore, the party of bigotry, sexual harassment and child molestation.
That is how a tormentor works, seeking a little piece of you, but keeps asking and asking, and before long, he owns your entire soul.
Today’s rotten Republican Party is the product of a rotten system. The utterly antiquated Electoral College gave us an unqualified disaster as president, a man who lost by three million popular votes. Gerrymandering and voter disenfranchisement gives us a minority rule by the Republican Party. Citizens United and money-as-free-speech have given us a Republican Congress utterly in the thrall of the Kochs, the Mercers, and any other self-serving billionaire with a checkbook.
And Fox News has given us millions of people who vote for the GOP because they believe every lie, they are told, because responsible journalism is now “fake news”.
Furthermore, have the Republicans traded an ethos of excellence for an ethos of hucksterism? Here’s how:
- Starting with Nixon’s southern strategy to capture Dixiecrats for the GOP;
- Continued by Reagan’s program for states’ rights announced in Philadelphia, Ms.;
- Furthered by Newt Gingrich’s winner-take-all contempt for progressive ideas;
- Coupled by the decades of gerrymandering that Tom DeLay started;
- Reinforced by Trent Lott’s dog-whistle to the likes of the Council of Conservative Citizens ;
- Brought to fruition in Sarah Palin and the spread of Fox News; and
- Cemented by Mitch McConnell’s stacking of the courts.
Finally,” What shall it profit a man,” the Bible asks, “if he gain the whole world and suffer the loss of his own soul?”
Citizens need to get involved before our republic is flushed down a golden Trumpian Toilet along with our souls.
