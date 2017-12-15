MYSTERY PHOTO:  More columns

Here’s another Greek Revival that has a special place in South Carolina’s history. What is the building and why is it important? Send your best guess to: feedback@statehousereport.com – and please make sure to include your name and hometown. In the subject line, write: “Mystery Photo guess.”

Great story about last week’s Mystery

Last week’s photo seeking the location of a portrait of retired Democratic U.S. Sen. Fritz Hollings of Isle of Palms was one of the toughest in a long time.

Katherine Beard of Camden got the bonus points – but not the full mark – for knowing that the portrait originally was at the Hollings Judicial Center before it was renamed for the late federal judge Waties Waring. Upon the renaming, which was requested by Hollings (the only time a federal building has been renamed like this), the portrait was moved to Columbia.

But two alert readers – Philip Cromer of Beaufort and George Graf of Palmyra, Va., — knew that the portrait is now in a room in a new part of the Thomas Cooper Library at the University of South Carolina that is named in honor of Hollings.

Cromer admitted that he guessed at the location. But it was an educated guess — and that was a lot faster than the painstaking work done by Graf, who made phone calls and searched all over the Internet to discover more about the portrait. Let’s let him explain:

“The portrait was painted by noted artist Robert Bruce Williams in 1988, and is Senator Hollings’ personal favorite. The portrait was unveiled at an event celebrating Ernest F. “Fritz” Hollings at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2016, in the Hollings Library Program Room after passing through the front of Thomas Cooper Library on Greene Street. …

“[This was] another extremely difficult mystery pursuit. No images of the portrait in question showed up in any of my deep and thorough search methods. I was almost ready to wave the white flag, but then I resorted to the old analog methods. I started calling all the organizations and buildings named after Senator Hollings including NIST, NOAA and most all of the ones in the Charleston area. … Anyway, after searching Senator Hollings’ other portraits, [it] seemed many politicians had theirs done by Michael Del Priore (a renowned South Carolina portrait artist). So, I sent him a personal email. He was the only one who responded to any of my phone calls or emails in South Carolina. He told me about Robert Bruce Williams doing the portrait but not any more info. However, that was enough for me to track down your mystery information. Thanks to Michael! Also, I learned so much about Judge Waring and Senator Hollings.”

And thanks to George for proving again to be a super Mystery Photo sleuth!