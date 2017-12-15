NEWS BRIEFS: Gubernatorial horse race is on; Quinn resigns; New health app

McMaster leads three in new GOP poll

Staff reports | The gubernatorial horse race is on with a new poll that puts incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster well in front of three GOP challengers. A primary will be held in June.

According to a Mason-Dixon poll released today, 51 percent of registered voters said they would vote for McMaster if a Republican primary were held today. Some 21 percent said they would vote for former agency head Catherine Templeton of Mount Pleasant, 8 percent for Kevin Bryant and 1 percent for former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill of Kingstree. Nineteen percent said they were undecided for the poll, which included telephone calls to 400 “regular” Republican voters.

Other results among Republicans showed:

Name recognition, favorable: McMaster, 46 percent favorable; Templeton, 23 percent; Bryant, 14 percent; and McGill, 3 percent.

McMaster, 46 percent favorable; Templeton, 23 percent; Bryant, 14 percent; and McGill, 3 percent. Name recognition, unfavorable: McMaster, 7 percent unfavorable; Templeton, 2 percent; Bryant, 6 percent; and McGill, 2 percent.

A broader poll sampling of 625 registered voters that also included Democrats and independents, showed McMaster had a 48 percent job approval rating and a 26 percent disapproval rating.

Corruption scandal continues with Quinn plea, political maneuvering

S.C. Rep. Rick Quinn Jr., R-Lexington, resigned his House seat Wednesday before pleading guilty to one misdemeanor misconduct in office charge stemming from an ongoing Statehouse corruption scandal.

In related news, a Republican candidate challenging GOP state Attorney General Alan Wilson, called on Wilson to resign following the hearing for Quinn by Special Prosecutor David Pascoe.

A press statement from candidate and Greenville lawyer William Herlong said, “Evidence was uncovered that suggests that Attorney General Wilson and his staff were working with the target of a criminal investigation (Richard Quinn, Sr.) to plan an official press conference to attack the special prosecutor of that same investigation.”

The statement directly quoted Herlong as saying, ““Alan Wilson has failed all of us. His office has created a culture of corruption that has only added to more ethical missteps by his political friends and cronies. It is time for Alan to resign his office immediately and for the rest of us to begin to try and restore the public trust in state government.”

Wilson, once a client of the senior Quinn, has repeatedly denied allegations of wrongdoing related to the corruption case.

Meanwhile, Quinn faces up to a year in prison for the misconduct plea and a fine up to $1,000. Quinn reportedly pleaded in a deal offered by Pascoe to ensure his father, Richard Quinn Sr., wouldn’t face charges stemming from the probe.

Earlier this year, former state Rep. Jim Merrill, R-Charleston, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor misconduct charge after being indicted on multiple charges last year. Both he and Quinn are working with prosecutors.

Three other leaders connected to the Statehouse — Sen. John Courson, R-Richland; former Rep. Tracy Edge, R-Horry; and former Rep. Jim Harrison, R-Richland — still face charges in the investigation, which started three years ago with the prosecution of former House Speaker Bobby Harrell, R-Charleston.

— Andy Brack

All of S.C.’s health data? There’s an app for that

South Carolina’s health agency has a wealth of data, but it was previously only found in different topical, annual reports. To make that data more accessible to researchers, journalists and citizens, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has released a new health data web portal.

“We’re just trying to make it more available to the public,” DHEC Director of Media Relations Tim Kelly said. He added the web portal is part of the initiative under Public Health Director Lilian Peake. “It gives us a chance to use the data that we already collect in a better way.”

DHEC’s County Health Profiles allow users to access state and county health data and to compare data sets. The web-based application combines the most recent data available from a variety of sources within and outside of DHEC. Data is displayed in maps, tables, snapshots and graphs. Some additional features of the web application are:

Ability to compare multiple counties;

County rankings for most indicators;

Ability to compare county estimates to the state;

Printable PDF tables for each county; and

Clear definitions and explanatory notes.

Through the in-house developed app, users can find data from various categories such as births, infant mortality, chronic diseases, health care access, mortality, and more.

The newly-designed system relies on “informatics.” Not familiar with the term? You’re not alone.

“It’s a word I just recently learned,” Kelly said. According to University of Washington’s Information School, it means focusing “on computer systems from a user-centered perspective and studies the structure, behavior and interactions of natural and artificial systems that store, process and communicate information.” Basically, it emphasizes information engineering or designing information to become more accessible.

Kelly said the agency hopes that with more accessible information, health outcomes can be improved across the state.

“We haven’t had a good way for the general public and researchers to visualize that data and to more easily compare and contrast that data,” he said. “This is a more interesting and clearer way to present that data.”

— Lindsay Street