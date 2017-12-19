TOP FIVE: Breaking 5 million, poor health and lots of debt

By Lindsay Street, Statehouse correspondent | Our weekly Top Five feature offers big stories or views from the past week or so with policy and legislative implications that you need to read because of how they could impact South Carolina. If you have stories to suggest to our readers, send to: feedback@statehousereport.com.

S.C. population surpasses 5 million mark , South Carolina Public Radio, Dec. 15, 2017.

State officials say the U.S. Census Bureau this week will officially estimate the state’s population to be higher than 5 million people. It’s a milestone they say likely happened in June. An excerpt:

“Officials estimate that the state is growing by 157 people a day making it one of the fastest growing states in the country. And it’s growing really fast. It took 67 years for the state to grow by a million people, from one million to two million. It took just 17 years though to grow from four million to five million people.”

Children in poverty, poor immunizations contributes to S.C.’s low health ranking , Annual report by America’s Health Rankings, December 2017.

South Carolina fell two slots from last year and now ranks 44th from the best in health, making it among the least-healthy states in the nation. The most healthy is Massachusetts. Mississippi ranked last. One of the metrics South Carolina scored most poorly on was children in poverty. The state has 22.6 percent of children younger than 18 living in households at or below the poverty threshold. The national average is 18 percent and the state with the fewest children in poverty, New Hampshire, has a rate of 7.6 percent. The state is also second worst for immunizations for adolescents and the worst for Tdap and HPV immunizations for females. An excerpt:

“Poverty influences a family’s ability to meet children’s basic needs and may limit access to health care, healthy foods, educational opportunities and physical activity choices. Children living in poverty are three times more likely to have unmet health needs than other children. Children born into poverty are more likely than other children to have low birth weight. As impoverished children grow, they are more likely to engage in risky or unhealthy behaviors and are at a greater lifetime risk of many different health problems. Programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Women, Infants, and Children offer nutritional support, education and health care referrals to low-income families.”

Two in five South Carolinians have delinquent debt, Urban Institute, Dec. 6, 2017.

Black and white South Carolinians carry close to the same overdue debt load (about $1,700). However, nearly two in three black people (57 percent) have debt in collections and more than one in three white people (38 percent) have debt in collections. About one-third of overdue debt in the state is from medical expenses with, again, non-white people carrying a higher burden that correlates to their higher percentage of uninsured people. An excerpt:

“Credit can be a lifeline during emergencies and a bridge to education and homeownership. But debt—which can stem from credit or unpaid bills — often burdens families and communities and exacerbates wealth inequality. “

In all statistical areas reviewed in South Carolina, there’s been a decrease in serious mortgage delinquencies in which a borrower is more than 90 days past due It’s a trend followed by every other state except Alaska. There has also been a slight year-over-year decline in mortgages at least 30 days overdue around the nation. An excerpt:

“The 30-plus delinquency rate, the most comprehensive measure of mortgage performance, is near a 10-year low. The share of mortgages that transitioned from current to 30-days past due was 1.3 percent in September 2017, up from September 2016.”

Americans are on track to end 2017 with more than $50 billion in credit card debt, according to a new WalletHub report. The additional debt puts the nation close to having $1 trillion in debt in personal credit card debt — a number the nation came close to prior to the Great Recession. The study did not single out states. An excerpt:

“Following the worst year for credit card debt since the Great Recession, we started 2017 with a $30.5 billion first-quarter paydown. But we borrowed it back and then some during Q2, racking up $33 billion in new debt and another $22.2 billion in Q3. So it’s not a question of whether consumers are weakening financially, but rather how long this trend toward pre-recession habits will last and just how bad it will get.”