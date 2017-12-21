Commentary, Feedback

FEEDBACK: On #FakeNews and new Senate policy

Statehouse Report· 12/21/2017 3:19 pm·
Column gets an A from Florence doctor

To the editor:

The Morning News (Florence, S.C.) published this article on Saturday (“FakeNews is a fake phenomenon.”)

Thank you (!!) for this piece. I can only hope that more than your “choir” read it. If I were your English teacher (I’m not; I’m actually a retired M.D., but I always secretly admired the English majors in college) I’d give you an A for this composition.

— Ken Kammer, Florence, S.C.

Good for Senate on harassment policy

To the editor:

It’s about time!! (“Lawyers drafting first sexual harassment policy for state Senate”).

There must be some reason that very talented, hard-working women are not in South Carolina government in executive positions.

— B.K. Haskell, Clover,S.C.

