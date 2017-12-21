FEEDBACK: On #FakeNews and new Senate policy

Column gets an A from Florence doctor
To the editor:
The Morning News (Florence, S.C.) published this article on Saturday (“FakeNews is a fake phenomenon.”)
Thank you (!!) for this piece. I can only hope that more than your “choir” read it. If I were your English teacher (I’m not; I’m actually a retired M.D., but I always secretly admired the English majors in college) I’d give you an A for this composition.
— Ken Kammer, Florence, S.C.
Good for Senate on harassment policy
To the editor:
It’s about time!! (“Lawyers drafting first sexual harassment policy for state Senate”).
There must be some reason that very talented, hard-working women are not in South Carolina government in executive positions.
— B.K. Haskell, Clover,S.C.
- Have something to say? Send 200 words or less to feedback@statehousereport.com
Follow us