MYSTERY PHOTO:  Hill with stairs

What in the world is there a set of stairs going to the top of this hill? Tell us where it is and guess why the stairs are there. Send your best guess to: feedback@statehousereport.com – and please make sure to include your name and hometown. In the subject line, write: “Mystery Photo guess.”

Last week’s mystery was offered as a photo to celebrate Hanukkah. It depicts the Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim synagogue in Charleston, home to one of the oldest Jewish congregations in the United States.

Several alert readers correctly identified the historically significant temple on Hasell Street in downtown Charleston. Holiday cheers to Dale Rhodes of Richmond, Va.; Bill Segars and Don Clark, both of Hartsville; George Graf of Palmyra, Va.; Esther Lapin of Mount Pleasant; Steve Skardon of Mount Pleasant; Emily Moss of Greenville; Addison Ingle of Charleston; and Lawrence Moore of Folly Beach.

Skardon had this to say: “Thanks for throwing your Charleston readers a bone on this one. KKBE synagogue is important because it is the oldest operating synagogue in the United States, and a kind of “Mother Emanuel” of Reform Judaism.

“Its membership has included prominent Lowcountry families going all the way back to colonial times. Their members have included elected officials, along prominent leaders in business, education and law. They also included the first Jew ever elected to public office by a Christian majority, and the first Jew to die in the Revolutionary War.

“At one point in the 1800s, Jews considered the Carolina colony a “new Jerusalem” in which they came to know religious freedom and inclusion … part of my own theory that the Carolina colony and subsequently the State of South Carolina was truest test of the one-out-of-many “American experiment” among the original 13. KKBE has an excellent offering of historical and cultural resources at its bookstore on its campus at 90 Hasell Street in downtown Charleston.”

Segars added: “This Jewish congregation was established in 1749 and the building was completed in March of 1841. This sanctuary is the second oldest synagogue building in the United States and the oldest in continuous use. The impressive Doric Greek Revival building was designed by Cyrus L. Warner and built by David Lopez.”

Graf provided more information from the Jewish Historical Society of South Carolina: “The earliest known reference to a Jew in the English settlement is a description dated 1695. Soon thereafter other Jews followed, attracted by the civil and religious liberty of South Carolina and the ample economic opportunity of the colony. These pioneers were sufficiently numerous by 1749 to organize the present congregation, Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim, (Holy Congregation House of God) and, fifteen years later, to establish the now historic Coming Street Cemetery, the oldest surviving Jewish burial ground in the South.

“KKBE is the fourth oldest Jewish congregation in the continental United States (after New York, Newport and Savannah). Charleston is acknowledged as the birthplace of Reform Judaism in the United States. Founded in 1749 as a Sephardic Orthodox congregation, in 1841, KKBE is the second oldest synagogue building in the United States and the oldest in continuous use.

“Almost two dozen men of Beth Elohim served in the War of Independence, among them the brilliant young Francis Salvador, who as delegate to the South Carolina Provincial Congresses of 1775 and 1776, was the first Jew to serve in an American legislature. Killed shortly after the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Salvador was also the first Jew known to die in the Revolutionary War.”