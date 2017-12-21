NEWS BRIEF: Committee on teacher shortages releases 29 recommendations

By Lindsay Street, Statehouse correspondent | A special legislative Educator Retention and Recruitment Study Committee on Wednesday released 29 recommendations for solving the teacher shortage in South Carolina. South Carolina schools saw hundreds of positions unfilled this school year and the problem is expected to get worse without state action.

“These recommendations should be implemented swiftly and with fidelity,” the report says. The recommendations are made over several broad categories: salary, marketing, incentives for educators, teacher support, certification, teacher preparation program, auxiliary support, and other recruitment initiatives.

Some highlights from the report:

Raise teacher salaries. The report also recommends stipends for teachers in high poverty areas and extending salary step increases from 24 years to 30 years.

Create a statewide marketing plan. The plan would increase awareness of state retention and recruitment programs, and encourage entrance into the profession. According to the report, the state needs to “make the teacher profession more appealing” to help attract more young people to the classroom.

Enhance teacher loan forgiveness program and scholarships. Student loan forgiveness is currently available in South Carolina, but more teachers need to know it is available, according to the report. The state’s LIFE scholarship and Palmetto Fellows scholarship programs focus on math, science or health fields. The report recommends they include education majors.

More support for teachers. A program such as Master Teach Career Track and micro-credentialing opportunities can help give teachers more opportunities for leadership. The report also recommends increased funding for the Call Me MISTER program, which encourages black men into the teaching profession.