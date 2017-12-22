LOOKING BACK:  Statehouse Report’s top 10 news stories for 2017

By Andy Brack, editor and publisher | Headlines in media across South Carolina bellowed about Statehouse corruption, the $9 billion debacle over nuclear plant construction and whether state lawmakers would ever pass a gas tax increase to fix crumbling roads.

While Statehouse Report offered coverage on these and other policy- and politically-related stories, the publication thrived in its 16th year by continuing to provide intelligent news coverage that gives details and insights to readers in reports not often found in traditional media. We provided context, explanations of complicated subjects and news forecasts so that our readers could stay a step ahead.

Here’s a look at 10 top stories that showcase our weekly mission to inform readers in ways that others often miss:

Setting a media agenda

Statehouse Report’s years of covering the General Assembly often provide opportunities for it to be first with news that makes a difference. Recent examples:

Local government. Correspondent Lindsay Street first outlined a deal that may lead to lawmakers changing how local governments are reimbursed for services provided to state government. The restructuring of the Local Government Fund would cost local governments millions, but would give them more certainty than they’ve had in recent years thanks to an ongoing argument with legislators.

Help for the poor. An April story broke news about how a long-hoped-for tool for the working poor, the Earned Income Tax Credit, was a potential part of a legislative deal to pass an increase to the gas tax. The credit, which helps to lift working people out of poverty, did, in fact, become part of the final tax hike.

Deferred needs. A March story first outlined how S.C. House officials were considering offering a $500 million bond bill to shore up billions of dollars of infrastructure needs at state colleges and universities that had gone unmet for years. The General Assembly didn’t approve the measure in 2017, but the issue remains viable for 2018.

Harassment. Statehouse Report broke news this month that the state Senate was crafting its first-ever sexual harassment policy, following national reports of harassment and the #MeToo movement. The policy is expected to be in place before the session starts in January. The House already has a policy.

Explaining what’s going on

Statehouse-related issues often are much more complex than a minute-long television reports. Here are some examples of ways Statehouse Report offered background and insight into the news of the day that other outlets often don’t provide:

Higher education’s travails. A two-part series by Street outlined the challenges for the state’s system of higher education. Part One looked at how the state’s public colleges and universities have high tuition and high aid, both of which pose major budgeting problems. Part Two highlights how the state disproportionately funds merit scholarships instead of need-based scholarships, which tend to be preferred nationally.

Shorter session. Former Senior Editor Bill Davis outlined the impacts that a shorter legislative session was having on the process of crafting budgets and legislation in this April story.

No fire sale. While media outlets heavily covered the possibility that state-owned utility Santee Cooper might be sold as a result of the nuclear construction debacle, a December story by Street highlighted how state senators said it wouldn’t be sold as a “fire sale.” The story illustrated how lawmakers said they would deliberately consider the utility’s assets and not make rash decisions that could cost taxpayers. An April story by Davis highlighted several scenarios for the future of the nuclear reactors being built in Fairfield County more than three months before the project shut down.

Two Carolinas. This November story by Street dramatically shows the differences between environments for children in rich and poor counties. Such reporting puts a real face on the abstract issue of poverty.

Tax reform is just talk. Davis highlighted in a June story how a special House tax review committee was making little progress to reform taxes. For years, lawmakers have been grappling with tax reform and this story outlines how hard it was for them to get traction.

Good budgeting. In a November story missed in the Palmetto State by traditional media, Street dove into a national report that shared how South Carolina gets it mostly right with budgeting state dollars.