TOP FIVE: Graduation rates, financial literacy, tobacco spending, more

Increasing graduation rate in S.C. could mean big dollars , Alliance for Excellent Education, December 2017.

The current high school graduation rate in South Carolina is 80.3 percent. A new study says if the state increased its graduation rate to 90 percent, then 200 new jobs could be created and there would be an additional $61.3 million in earnings and $92.6 million in gross domestic product. The report also said there would be an additional $9.4 million in federal tax revenue and $4.5 million in state and local revenue collected.

South Carolina earns a B for teaching financial literacy , Center for Financial Literacy, Champlain College, December 2017.

South Carolina outpaced 27 other states in teaching financial literacy, according to a new national report through Champlain College. The state earned a B for requiring high school graduates to take a half-year course in economics.

“There are five economics standards, one of which covers personal finance topics. The economic standards consist of a total of 25 indicators, which are statements of the knowledge and skills a student should obtain from this instruction. Only three of these indicators focus on personal finance. Based on this information, we estimate that students receive approximately seven hours of instruction in personal finance.”

State spends 9.8 percent of CDC recommendation on tobacco awareness , Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, Dec. 13, 2017.

In 1998, states received $27 billion from a tobacco settlement and tobacco taxes. But a new study shows states have continued to underfund tobacco prevention and cessation programs recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. South Carolina is among the states spending the least amount of money on tobacco awareness — $5 million this year. California, Alaska and North Dakota are among the top spenders in the nation. An excerpt:

“In the current budget year, Fiscal Year 2018, the states will collect $27.5 billion from the settlement and taxes. But they will spend less than 3 percent of it – $721.6 million – on programs to prevent kids from smoking and help smokers quit. Meanwhile, tobacco companies spend $8.9 billion a year – $1 million dollars every hour – to market their deadly and addictive products. This means tobacco companies spend $12 to market their products for every $1 the states spend to reduce tobacco use.”

South Carolina makes top 10 for population growth , U.S. Census Bureau, Dec. 20, 2017.

South Carolina is growing in population — only behind nine other states by numeric values. Texas is the nation’s fastest growing state, and South Carolina (in 10th place) is behind Tennessee. The Palmetto State isn’t in the list of the fastest-growing states when looking at percentages, where Idaho tops the list. An excerpt:

“The U.S. population grew by 2.3 million between July 1, 2016, and July 1, 2017, representing a 0.72 percent increase to 325.7 million. Furthermore, the population of voting-age residents (adults age 18 and over) grew to 252.1 million (77.4 percent of the 2017 total population), an increase of 0.93 percent from 2016 (249.5 million) … States in the South and West continued to lead in population growth. In 2017, 38.0 percent of the nation’s population lived in the South and 23.8 percent lived in the West.”

Federal spending more targeted for young children than state spending , Urban Institute, Dec. 7, 2017.

Federal expenditures are more targeted when it comes to children in lower-income households, according to a new report from the Urban Institute. Only about 15 percent of state and local expenditures were on targeted programs like Medicaid. Most state and local spending for young children is on public schools. The report did not delve into individual state statistics. An excerpt:

“Outlays for young children make up just 5 percent of total federal outlays, and tax reductions for this age group are just 4 percent of total federal tax reductions. The $247 billion invested in young children in 2016 consisted mostly of health spending (particularly on Medicaid), which has grown dramatically in the past decade and is projected to continue growing (albeit at a slower rate).”