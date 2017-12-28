MY TURN: Fully implement home rule in South Carolina

By Chip Brown, special to Statehouse Report | The basic structure of county government in South Carolina is a 19th-century construct designed to serve a predominantly agricultural economy within a primarily rural setting.
Counties were originally set up as administrative units of state government, not as relatively autonomous units of government similar to municipalities. They were governed by the local legislative delegation and their powers and duties were severely limited by the old “county purpose doctrine.”
The passage of the Home Rule Act changed all that by, among other things, substantially expanding the powers, duties and responsibilities of county governments, abolishing delegation rule, and establishing popularly-elected councils to govern county affairs. However, vestiges of the old system remain in place, and they are incongruous with the structure that full implementation of home rule requires. It is a history which has made county government more complex, harder to govern efficiently and coherently, and, at times, susceptible to having its components work at cross-purposes with other parts of county government and/or with the mission and policies as set by the county council. So to the extent that we can improve that situation (namely, the structural impediments), we should do so.
- LEARN MORE: Local Governments and Home Rule in South Carolina: A Citizen’s Guide, May 2011
This anachronistic structure of county government in S.C. is ill-suited to addressing the nature and scope of the demands confronting counties in this modern age and runs counter to the spirit (and begs for the full implementation) of the concept of home rule. A current manifestation of this dysfunction can be found in the lawsuit brought by the Horry County Treasurer’s Office against the Horry County Council. At its most fundamental level, the suit is about an institutional and structural problem — the structure of county government in S.C. and who is ultimately in charge of county government.
The fact that independently-elected county officials do not fall fully within the ambit of the county governing body and its chief administrative officer, as do all other department heads and employees, is a fundamental flaw in the structure and operation of county government in South Carolina. We have a hybrid structure of government in S.C.’s counties which empowers locally-elected councils to govern county affairs without simultaneously disempowering, if not eliminating, the independently-elected local officials. These independently-elected offices within county government have the potential to become independent fiefdoms with their own political constituencies that contravene the intent of home rule and the establishment of policy by county councils.
Changes in statutory and constitutional law would have to be made to accomplish this full transition to home rule. In the meantime, a step in the right direction would be to change the form of county government to a council-manager form. Under this form of county government, the treasurer and auditor could be appointed by, and subordinated to, the county manager. If those officials were appointed, they would be subject to supervision and direction by council and the manager in the same manner as other appointed county department heads. This process can be initiated by county council or by citizen petition. The council would have the option of appointing the county treasurer and auditor, and in the words of the statute, “if such officials are appointed, they shall be subject to control by council and the manager in the same manner as other appointed department heads.” That is as it should be.
The larger issue continues to be, in the context of home rule, who should be elected and who should be appointed. The general maxim I absorbed in the early years of my study of political science is that policymakers should be elected by the voters and those whose jobs are ministerial or primarily ministerial in nature (those who carry out policy on a day-to-day basis) should be appointed by the elected officials directly (or indirectly as by local government managers and administrators). Most of the responsibilities taken on by independently-elected county officials occupy positions that are ministerial in nature since they were initially set up as administrative units of the state precisely to conduct ministerial functions pursuant to state law.
Chip Brown teaches courses in government at Coastal Carolina University and is a former member of the Conway City Council.
- Have a comment? Send it to: feedback@statehousereport.com.
Follow us