MYSTERY PHOTO:  Historic building

Here’s an interesting-looking South Carolina building, but where is it and why is it significant? Send your best guess to: feedback@statehousereport.com – and please make sure to include your name and hometown. In the subject line, write: “Mystery Photo guess.”

Last week’s mystery, “Hill with stairs,” is historic for two reasons. First, it’s an old Santee Indian mound, probably a burial or temple site that is an archaeological site from the pre-colonial period. Second, it’s the location of Fort Watson, a fortified British military outpost built on top of the mound during the Revolutionary War. The site, which is near Summerton, S.C., in Clarendon County, is part of the Santee National Wildlife Ref uge today.

Holiday congratulations to those who guessed the mystery: Dale Rhodes of Richmond, Va.; Bill Segars of Hartsville; Faith Line of Anderson; Philip Cromer of Beaufort; George Graf of Palmyra, Va.; and John Clark of Columbia. Note: Apologies to Cromer for not mentioning his correct guess in last week’s mystery of a Charleston synagogue.

Segars provided more background on the mound:

“This is not just any hill. This is a special hill. It’s Fort Watson in Clarendon County on the edge of Lake Marion. This hill itself is not a fort. It’s an Indian burial ground or temple mound built between 1200-1500 AD. The British built a log fort some 30- to 50-feet high on top of the existing mound to monitor traffic on and control the convergence of the” Wateree and the Congaree rivers.

“The Patriot troops under the command of Henry “Light Horse Harry” Lee and “The Swamp Fox” Francis Marion realized the importance of this location but also understood the difficulty in being able to seize control of this elevated fortress. With the help of Colonel Hezekiah Maham, the group devised a plan to build a “rolling scaffold”, out of shooting distance of the British, but taller than the walls of the fort.

“On the night of April 22, 1781, the scaffold was finished and moved into place. When the British awoke on the morning of April 23, gun fire was raining down from above and all around them from sharp-shooting Patriots. The only thing that the British could do was to surrender. This Patriot victory broke the British supply line from Camden to Charleston.

“Now the steps going to the top of the hill is a recent man-made structure enabling us to climb to the top of the hill to experience living history at the Santee Wildlife Refuge.”

Thanks Bill. And thanks to all who guessed.