NEWS: Lawmakers have full agenda in January

Editor’s Note: This is a long, detailed story that outlines major legislative priorities for 2018 in several areas including fixes to clean up statutory problems that led to the $9 billion failure of a nuclear plant under construction as well as issues related to ethics, education, environment, health care and more.

By Lindsay Street, Statehouse correspondent | A multi-billion canceled project, a corruption probe, big health care changes and a worsening teacher shortage top the honey-do lists for lawmakers when they reconvene Jan. 9 in Columbia.

The torrent of big issues comes during an election year for all 124 House seats and as lawmakers grapple with a budget expected to be tighter in a poor state full of budgetary needs.

According to College of Charleston political observer Gibbs Knotts, 2018 is poised to lean populist in decision-making by lawmakers. One of the biggest issues that lawmakers will have to deal with to remain popular with constituents will be the fallout from the canceled V.C. Summer project which saddled South Carolina ratepayers with $9 billion in debt for two nuclear reactors that remain unfinished.

‘All nuclear all the time’ these days

Dealing with the two utilities and utility reform in the wake of that project “will basically suck all the air out of the Statehouse,” according to another observer.

“Everybody’s number one legislative issue in 2018 is getting the customers off the hook for the billions SCE&G and Santee Cooper have spent on the abandoned nuclear plants,” utility watchdog coalition member Frank Knapp of Columbia said.

Knapp is one of the members of the Stop the Blank Check Coalition, which has nine members including the South Carolina Small Business Chamber of Commerce and the League of Women Voters of South Carolina.

Knapp predicted the threat of a “legal quagmire” of SCE&G fighting the state to refund customers will keep customers footing the bill for now.

“Legislation alone will never get back all the additional money SCE&G ratepayers have paid since 2009 and continue to pay for the nuclear plants,” he said, adding that the only way for ratepayers to get their money back is for the state Supreme Court to rule the Base Load Review Act unconstitutional.

Prior to the project’s cancellation, there was already talk about repealing the contentious Base Load Review Act. S.C. Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, last week said the act needs to be repealed in the coming session.

This month, the Senate and House prefiled multiple bills to deal with the nuclear mess. Bills in the Senate include:

Authorizing state’s utility watchdog to subpoena documents from utilities;

Reducingthe size of the S.C. Public Service Commission (PSC) from seven to five members;

Creating of a new consumer advocacy agency to represent utility customers in front of PSC;

Increasing legislative oversight over bonds for state-owned utilities;

Ending Santee Cooper retirement package offers; and,

Valuing Santee Cooper for possible reform or sale.

Bills in the House include:

Requiring utilities to pay for debt and costs associated with V.C. Summer;

Reforming the Public Service Commission and require more vetting before decision making;

Creating of a utility oversight committee;

Requiring SCE&G’s parent company SCANA to issue refunds to customers for the project’s costs;

Granting the state’s utility watchdog with the ability to subpoena; and,

Reforming Santee Cooper by ending current board members’ terms and more.

S.C. Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, served on the House committee studying the nuclear debacle that cost 6,000 people their jobs in Fairfield County.

“This is one of the most vexing issues I’ve faced in the 20 years I’ve been in the General Assembly,” he said.

There are more jobs on the line if the state punishes SCANA to the point of bankruptcy, he said. “I’m not exactly sure what the pathway looks like going forward but I want to exercise caution and not throw the baby out with the bathwater.”

That’s a tall order in an election year in the wake of the deeply unpopular project. He said the House must proceed “very delicately.”

Prior to the nuclear fallout, the General Assembly already faced a busy 2018 with ethics reform, teacher pay and the annual budget.



Ethics reform on docket still

With the recent guilty plea of former S.C. Rep. Rick Quinn Jr. and the ongoing Statehouse probe, ethics may get more play this year, analysts said.

Knotts said the 2018 election for S.C. House seats could prompt action on ethics as lawmakers try to “get out in front” of the issue. He also said it could be “a difficult time to be an incumbent” — though they will still have the upper hand, he added.

Among other groups, the League of Women Voters of South Carolina (LWVSC) is championing reform.

“Ethics reform is always about ensuring that officials act in the public interest instead of self-interest. Very often this is achieved by shining a bright light in the darker corners of the political process,” said Lynn Teague, LWVSC vice president for issues and action. “We are optimistic that the need for some of these reforms is obvious through recent ethics issues in our state.”

Here are some of the ethics issues for 2018:

End of ‘dark money.’ The League supports passage of a bipartisan bill, H. 3514, which would end undisclosed election campaign money — also known as dark money. The bill is sponsored by S.C. Reps. Mandy Powers Norrell, D-Lancaster, and Gary Clary, R-Pickens. There are other bills that would also require disclosures and limiting campaign donors from holding office.

The League supports passage of a bipartisan bill, H. 3514, which would end undisclosed election campaign money — also known as dark money. The bill is sponsored by S.C. Reps. Mandy Powers Norrell, D-Lancaster, and Gary Clary, R-Pickens. There are other bills that would also require disclosures and limiting campaign donors from holding office. Paying for special elections. The S.C. Progressive Legislative Caucus is championing H. 4502, which would make politicians removed from office due to a criminal conviction pay for the special elections to replace them. Progressive Caucus member and Sen. Mike Fanning, D-Fairfield, filed a similar bill in the Senate, S.533, in the Senate in 2017. According to the caucus, special elections cost $120,000 to $180,000, with 60 percent of the tab being picked up by the counties hosting the elections.

The S.C. Progressive Legislative Caucus is championing H. 4502, which would make politicians removed from office due to a criminal conviction pay for the special elections to replace them. Progressive Caucus member and Sen. Mike Fanning, D-Fairfield, filed a similar bill in the Senate, S.533, in the Senate in 2017. According to the caucus, special elections cost $120,000 to $180,000, with 60 percent of the tab being picked up by the counties hosting the elections. Redistricting. After the 2020 Census, lawmakers will be tasked with redrawing legislative districts, but some in the legislature are seeking to change how district lines are drawn. LWVSC supports a bipartisan bill, H.4456, which would create an independent commission to draw boundaries and exclude the use of incumbent or partisan protection. Read more about favorability among lawmakers for an independent commission to draw legislative lines.

Education funding in the mix

One of the first things lawmakers have promised when they reconvene is an override of Gov. Henry McMaster’s veto on school bus funds. The Education Lottery money will help the state-owned school bus fleet cycle out the older, fire-prone buses.

But the teacher shortage may be the biggest item in 2018.

On Dec. 20, the state committee studying the teacher shortage released recommendations to help slow the exodus. Click here to read more about the recommendations.

The S.C. Education Association is advocating for salary increases, including increasing the state’s base salary.

“The SCEA will advocate for salary increases that compensate educators making less than $66,000, with a 4 percent increase and those above $66,000, with a 2 percent increase,” SCEA President Bernadette Hampton said. “(An increase to base salary) should reflect a starting salary that is competitive and based on current starting salaries across employment markets.”

Hampton said this may cost about $9 million in recurring funding. Read more about how lawmakers can help solve the teacher shortage.

Other education issues include:

Approving a higher education bond for public college facilities; and

Sunsetting the Teacher and Employee Retention Incentive (TERI program.

Budgeting in 2018

According to legislative staffers, there has been muted growth in the state’s revenues, making it difficult to fund anything from a $9 million request suggested by educators to another request.

“There will have to be some difficult conversation and hard choices on what to fund,” Knotts said.

Senate President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, said the budget is at the top of his agenda, followed by the nuclear debacle.

“The budget is always an important issue because it is essential for us to continue the delivery of services,” Leatherman said in a statement last week.

Here are some of other financial factors lawmakers will have to consider in 2018:

All public employee pay (Read more);

Continuation of pension reform;

How the state funds local governments (Read more); and,

Federal tax reform.

Environmental issues in focus

Over the summer, the Trump administration opened the Atlantic Ocean to testing and drilling for oil and natural gas. The offshore drilling issue has sparked a heated debate in South Carolina with most coastal politicians saying they are against drilling.

Two bills in the House await hearing on the issue. One would encourage offshore drilling off the coast of South Carolina. The other would effectively ban the practice. During recess, a House ad hoc committee studied the issue, hearing from more than 100 people on both sides of the issue. The fact-finding committee was led by S.C. Rep. David Hiott, R-Pickens.

“We’re in the process of writing a report to the Speaker (of the House) now,” Hiott said, adding that the report isn’t designed to “sway anybody to vote one way or another.” “I’d imagine this issue is not dead.”

Other issues:

Conservation Bank sunset. The bank that helps protect land in South Carolina will end without legislative action this session. Coastal Conservation League (CCL) has identified this as a key issue this session. In November, McMaster launched an investigation into the Conservation Bank, which has faced allegations of mismanaging funds.

The bank that helps protect land in South Carolina will end without legislative action this session. Coastal Conservation League (CCL) has identified this as a key issue this session. In November, McMaster launched an investigation into the Conservation Bank, which has faced allegations of mismanaging funds. Surface water withdrawal. Google’s request to draw more water from an aquifer earlier in 2017 prompted lawmakers to look at this issue. Hiott, chair of the House Agriculture Committee, said this issue was set for a hearing as soon as the House reconvened, but the bill’s key sponsor, S.C. Rep. James Smith, D-Richland, requested a postponement. Hiott said he expects “water issues in the state of South Carolina will be discussed sometime during the session.”

Health care remains in headlines

The opioid epidemic sweeping the nation dominated health care headlines around the state and nation. And the issue continues to be prominent among lawmakers. On Dec.18, Gov. Henry McMaster declared a statewide public health emergency. Since the recess began, the House Opioid Abuse Prevention Study Committee has held hearings on the issue.

Rutherford, the House minority leader, worked on a committee, which will offer recommendations. He said the South Carolina’s General Assembly doesn’t have a choice when it comes to acting on the crisis.

“We have got to act on opioids,” Rutherford said. Part of the approach to solving the crisis will be criminal justice reform, he said, adding, “We’ve got to make sure we are not messing this up the same way we messed up crack and powder cocaine.”

He added the state also has to “ensure access to treatment.”

South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) spokesman Schipp Ames said addressing opioids will take more than just the state’s health care community — it’s going to take partnerships with behavioral health, law enforcement, educations and more.

“We will also strive to ensure that those who need treatment will have access to coverage that assures they receive it,” she said.

Other issues also on the agenda:

Contraception override waiting lawmakers. The Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network (WREN) has identified this as a key issue for when lawmakers return. According to the group, contraception access is key for economic growth by helping women obtain an education and embark on a career.

Health care workforce development. SCHA has identified this an issue to address in 2018. There is a looming health care worker shortage, and the association plans to work with state agencies and other organizations to help solve the issue.

Relaxing rules on nurse practitioners. Read more.

Allowing medical marijuana. Read more.

Improving rural health in South Carolina. Read more about one group’s recommendations.

Temporary but not permanent reauthorization of insurance for low-income children (Federal). Read more about how a South Carolina agency plans to keep children covered should federal money dry up.

Have a comment? Send to: feedback@statehousereport.com