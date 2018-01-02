TOP FIVE: Rural doctors, children’s health insurance and more

By Lindsay Street, Statehouse correspondent | Our weekly Top Five feature offers big stories or views from the past week or so with policy and legislative implications that you need to read because of how they could impact South Carolina. If you have stories to suggest to our readers, send to: feedback@statehousereport.com.

Two-thirds of rural, independent doctors in S.C. over the age of 60 , The Post and Courier , Dec. 31, 2017.

A widespread practice that worked 50 years ago is imperiled: Family health medicine by solo practitioners on Main Street. Graham Adams, CEO of the S.C. Office of Rural Health, said in the article that 90 percent of all doctors are now employed by hospital systems. He said the cost of doing business for independent practitioners is “just very difficult.” According to S.C. Office of Healthcare Workforce data, 67 percent of rural, independent doctors are over the age of 60. An excerpt:

“According to census data, more than 1.5 million South Carolinians live in rural parts of the state. But by the state’s last count, fewer than 10 independent family physicians still operate solo practices in rural South Carolina. Between 2007 and 2015, their ranks dropped by half.”

Agency renews pledge to continue funding for children’s health insurance , The State , Dec. 28, 2017.

The national Children’s Health Insurance Program still hasn’t received full federal funding. Across the country, states are dealing with dwindling funds to keep millions of children insured. In South Carolina, 80,000 children are estimated to receive the free insurance. Previously,he S.C. Department of Health and Human Services said it had enough federal funds to continue the program through April, but a stopgap allocation by Congress could push that date a little further into the future. If Congress does not approve full spending this month, the state health agency said it will continue to provide coverage to children on the program. An excerpt:

“(S.C. Department of Health and Human Services Interim Director Joshua) Baker says that if South Carolina’s federal CHIP money runs out, the state ‘would continue to cover CHIP beneficiaries’ with Medicaid money. Even if families that lose CHIP coverage can find private health insurance for their children, their health costs almost certainly will go up. That’s because CHIP doesn’t require families to pay premiums or deductibles.”

Clemson among minority of public universities tracking suicides of students , Associated Press, Jan. 2, 2018.

Of the United States’ 100 largest public universities, only 46 track suicides. The story did not note any public university in South Carolina except for Clemson. An excerpt:

“After Clemson University started gathering more data in 2015, campus officials noticed an increased suicide rate among transfer students. The school is now redoubling efforts to connect those students with campus services.”

New laws in effect in South Carolina , The State , Dec. 29, 2017.

A slew of new laws took effect Jan. 1, 2018. This article sums up many of them, from gas tax increase and vehicle maintenance receipts to manufacturer’s tax breaks and college tuition tax deductions. Here’s another interesting law taking effect:

“Until New Year’s Day, South Carolina was one of only five states nationally with no restrictions on people keeping dangerous wild animals, including apes or tigers, as pets. That changes on New Year’s Day.”

2017 was the safest year for commercial air travel ever , USA Today, Jan. 1, 2017.

Last year saw only 111 commercial air traffic accidents and 13 deaths — a record low for the commercial airline industry. That comes to a rate of one fatal accident every 16 million flights. An excerpt:

“The two fatal accidents both involved small regional planes — an Embraer Brasilia that lost control in flight in Angola after a reported engine failure in October and a Let 410 that crashed while landing Russia in November — according to the Netherlands-based aviation consultancy, To70.”