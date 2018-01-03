NEWS: George, Hazzard take reins of two top groups

Staff reports | Two leading state associations announced management changes to ring in the new year as Wayne George became executive director of the Municipal Association of South Carolina and Sara Hazzard started as president and CEO of the S.C. Manufacturers Alliance.

George has background in local, state government

George, a former mayor, city council member and state legislator, will lead training, advocacy and programmatic efforts on behalf of the state’s 271 cities and towns to give local officials the tools they need to provide quality services to taxpayers.

George succeeds Miriam Hair who retired in December after 32 years with the Municipal Association, the last nine as executive director.

“Wayne’s background in local government, experience at the Statehouse, organizational experience as a successful business owner, and years of involvement with the Municipal Association on staff and on the board made him the ideal candidate for executive director,” said Cayce Mayor Elise Partin who chairs the Association’s board. “His dedication to the strength of local government, which increases the strength of our state, will continue the positive difference the Association makes.”

Before joining the Association, George had a career in insurance after founding his own company. He also worked in the Municipal Association’s Risk Management Services division and as a field service representative for the Association from 2004 to 2010. Later, George represented parts of Dillon, Horry and Marion counties in the S.C. House of Representatives for two terms after his election in 2012.

George also was mayor of Mullins for 16 years after serving on city council from 1980 to 1988. “Generally, you can see light at the end of the tunnel. At the state level, sometimes you can’t see things progressing as you’d like it to,” he said in a news release.

Hazzard’s new job is promotion from within

Hazzard, the SCMA’s vice president of government relations since 2004, took over the reins of the alliance on Jan. 1.

“We are excited to welcome Sara Hazzard as the new president and CEO of the SCMA,” said Kurt Dallas, executive vice president of AFL and SCMA chairman. “Her extensive experience in government relations, public affairs, and business will serve our organization well as we continue to advance pro-manufacturing issues.”

Hazzard, who earned a bachelor’s degree from Presbyterian College, also serves as president of the board for the Palmetto Center for Women. She and her husband, John, live in Columbia with their two children.

“I am humbled and honored to lead the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance,” she said in a news release. “For more than a century, the SCMA has been the private sector leader ensuring our state has the best environment where manufacturers of all sizes can create, innovate, and grow. I look forward to continuing that mission and advancing a sector of our economy that truly makes a difference for all South Carolinians.”