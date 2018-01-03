NEWS: Dominion CEO says $14.6 billion deal will benefit S.C. customers

Others wonder whether deal will brighten gloom around failed nuke project

By Lindsay Street, Statehouse correspondent | The CEO of a Virginia-based energy company that wants to buy an imperiled South Carolina utility today said the $14.6 billion deal is “unprecedented in the benefits it provides customers.”

Dominion Energy CEO Thomas F. Farrell II said in a press conference today that partial refunds would go to ratepayers following several rate increases by South Carolina Electric & Gas (SCE&G) after start of the now-failed V.C. Summer nuclear plant project. The average ratepayer, Farrell said, would realize a $1,000 cash refund, based on usage of 1,000 kilowatt hours per month. Industrial users, which makes up half of SCE&G ratepayers, would also see a refund, he said. Refunds will be tallied based on usage and time as a customer, he said, adding that there would be no more rate increases attached to the failed project.

Cayce-based SCANA, parent of the SCE&G utility, is currently saddled with a multi-billion-dollar debt following the scuttled nuclear project with Santee Cooper.

State and federal utility regulators will need to approve the deal before it’s final. Already, there is some talk about the deal not providing enough for the ratepayers — despite unanimous approval in favor of the deal by SCANA’s board.

S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas issued a statement Wednesday describing the deal as “an interesting starting point.”

“However, I believe more can be done to provide ratepayers with the relief and protections they deserve,” Lucas said. “As negotiations continue, the House will press forward with certain provisions in our ratepayer protection package to increase safeguards so that SCE&G consumers no longer feel the burden of the V.C. Summer collapse.”

SCANA’s South Carolina Electric & Gas was a majority partner with state-owned Santee Cooper in a project to bring two new nuclear reactors online at the existing V.C. Summer nuclear plant in Jenkinsville. The project began in 2007, but after ballooning cost overruns, the project was scuttled in July with the two reactors unfinished and $9 billion spent. Some of the money spent was raised from several rate increases to SCE&G customers.

Dominion’s Farrell also noted that while the company is a strong supporter of nuclear energy, completion of the shelved project was “unlikely to happen” under new ownership. Dominion, like SCANA, will continue to work with Santee Cooper on transferring operating licenses, Farrell said.

Frank Knapp of Stop the Blank Check, a coalition seeking the repeal of the 2007 law that allowed the private utility to raise funds on the backs of ratepayers for the project, said the deal was a “shiny object” that doesn’t provide meaningful change for customers.

Dominion has signaled that while the deal is still negotiable, any big changes will likely crush it.

“Any significant changes to economics of the deal, we have opportunity not to close,” Farrell said Wednesday.

Dominion currently operates in 18 states, including South Carolina. Its presence in South Carolina is currently limited to two solar fields in Jasper County and a natural gas transportation line.