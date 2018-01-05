SPOTLIGHT: Children’s Trust of South Carolina

This week we shine a spotlight on a new underwriter, the Children’s Trust of South Carolina. It is the only statewide organization that works to strengthen families and lead communities to prevent child abuse, neglect and injuries in South Carolina.

The organization trains and educates professionals who work directly with families and also funds, supports and monitors proven prevention programs.

Children’s Trust is the voice for South Carolina’s children and advocates for strong, well-founded policies that positively impact child well-being. Children’s Trust is home to Prevent Child Abuse South Carolina, KIDS COUNT South Carolina and Safe Kids South Carolina. Links to consider: