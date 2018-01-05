Commentary, Feedback

FEEDBACK: On Septima Clark and S.C.’s teacher shortage

Statehouse Report· 01/05/2018 7:32 am·
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Septima Poinsette Clark in 1956 after a testimonial dinner by her sorority. She noted, however, in a memoir that her sisters didn’t want to get their picture taken with her then because she was controversial. (She had recently been fired for being a member of the NAACP.)

Clark’s story is one of courage

To the editor:

Thanks for such a good commentary on Septima Clark.   There are so many South Carolinians whose stories of courage and struggle have been clouded by everything from racism to political inconvenience to the simple passage of time.  Thank you for reminding your readers of the sacrifices of people like Ms. Clark that have made our country more free and just.

— Steve Skardon, Mount Pleasant, S.C.

Program would help curb teacher shortages, professor says

To the editor:

With respect to your December 1 article on teacher shortages, particularly in special education, I am writing to inform you about an innovative solution that costs nothing to districts that have everything to gain. FreeTeacher U (freeteacheru.com) can provide locally-committed teacher candidates and assist districts in training them for free under a new apprenticeship that EdWeek says may “potentially revolutionalize teacher preparation.”

This model is online and ready for immediate implementation by any state or district interested in hosting it.

— Prof. Leah Wasburn-Moses, Miami University, Oxford, Ohio

Share
Tags: , , ,
Author:

Send us a letter. We love hearing from our readers and encourage you to share your opinions. Letters to the editor are published weekly. We reserve the right to edit for length and clarity. We generally publish all comments about South Carolina politics or policy issues, unless they are libelous or unnecessarily inflammatory. One submission is allowed per month. Submission of a comment grants permission to us to reprint. Comments are limited to 250 words or less. Please include your name and contact information. Send your letters to:

brack@statehousereport.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact us today

Phone: 843.670.3996
Tips: info@statehousereport.com
Letters: feedback@statehousereport.com

Statehouse Report is a weekly publication of Statehouse Report LLC. Founded in 2001, it offers a weekly legislative forecast of what's going to happen in South Carolina politics and policy.

Check out our sister publications

Take a look at our other great publications:

Charleston Currents, good S.C. news
SC Clips, a daily news clipping service

View our archives