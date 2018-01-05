FEEDBACK: On Septima Clark and S.C.’s teacher shortage

Clark’s story is one of courage
To the editor:
Thanks for such a good commentary on Septima Clark. There are so many South Carolinians whose stories of courage and struggle have been clouded by everything from racism to political inconvenience to the simple passage of time. Thank you for reminding your readers of the sacrifices of people like Ms. Clark that have made our country more free and just.
— Steve Skardon, Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Program would help curb teacher shortages, professor says
To the editor:
With respect to your December 1 article on teacher shortages, particularly in special education, I am writing to inform you about an innovative solution that costs nothing to districts that have everything to gain. FreeTeacher U (freeteacheru.com) can provide locally-committed teacher candidates and assist districts in training them for free under a new apprenticeship that EdWeek says may “potentially revolutionalize teacher preparation.”
This model is online and ready for immediate implementation by any state or district interested in hosting it.
— Prof. Leah Wasburn-Moses, Miami University, Oxford, Ohio
- Have something to say? Send 200 words or less to feedback@statehousereport.com
Follow us