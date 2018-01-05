MYSTERY PHOTO: The Great Charleston Snow of 2018

With snow being a meteorological mystery for much of coastal South Carolina, we thought you’d enjoy seeing this weather extreme, rather than getting involved in a guessing game. We’ll resume with our regular contest next week, but for now, you can enjoy more than 30 photos collected from 18 people by our sister publication, Charleston Currents.

The photo above by Greg Watkins of Islandscape Landscaping was taken just after dawn Thursday on the beach at Sullivan’s Island. As you can see, snow covers sand on the empty beach transforming it into a winter wonderland.

To look at more snow-related photos, click here

Last week’s mystery was the historic Union County Jail in Union, S.C. Built in 1823, it’s attributed to architect Robert Mills.

Congratulations to three readers who correctly identified the photo, including: George Graf of Palmyra, Va.; and Don Clark and Bill Segars, both of Hartsville.

Graff said the mystery was easier than usual: “The bars on the upper windows and the block granite construction shouted ‘JAIL’ right off the bat. Just had to search South Carolina jails.

“According to the South Carolina Department of Archives and History, the jail is significant because the famous architect Robert Mills employed innovative technical design aspects. He recommended that there be no basement dungeons due to their unhealthy nature and also because Mills felt that most breakouts occurred as a result of tunneling to the outside from a basement area. He also recommended that a caretaker’s apartment be placed to overlook the prison, an idea seen in the sheriff’s apartment at the Union Jail. Mills was interested in providing decent living conditions for prisoners. Buildings were to be made as fireproof as possible to insure prisoner safety. In the Union Jail, cells were to be one-roomed and were arranged to provide for adequate ventilation.”

Segars added, “This week you’re in Union, at 250 W Main St., at the Union County Jail.

“The Union County Jail, a two-story Palladian-style building with a high pitched hipped roof, was designed by American born and professionally trained architect Robert Mills (1781-1855) in 1823. Serving as Commissioner of Public Works in South Carolina, Mills designed several public buildings with ventilation and fireproof construction in mind for personal safety and security of records. The medium of exterior wall construction for many of these buildings, Mills used stone blocks. In the Union County Jail, the walls are 21 inches thick Murphy Shoals Granite.

“Mills’ South Carolina experience with granite blocks helped him design and begin construction of the Washington Monument in 1848 on the future Mall of the National Capital in Washington D.C. “Since 1900 two additions and many extensive interior renovations have been made to this impressive Robert Mills jail building.”

