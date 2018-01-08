THIS WEEK: House to review veto overrides, Senate to consider utilities

By Lindsay Street, Statehouse correspondent | Lawmakers return to the Statehouse Tuesday , to a full slate of pressing issues — from the $9 billion failure of nuclear plants being built in Fairfield County to challenges related to education, the environment, ethics and more.

This week in the General Assembly:

Veto overrides at top of House work

The S.C. House is expected to take up a number of overrides from Gov. Henry McMaster’s vetoes prior to the 2017 recess. Chief among these is the veto that halted $17.5 million of S.C. Education Lottery money from going toward replacing the state’s aging school bus fleet. Other override considerations may include:

An $8 million requirement in the health plan to cover contraceptives for dependents of employees on the state health plan;

$6.2 million for revitalizing the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism;

$4.9 million for medical contracts; and

$3.3 million for a sports marketing grant program.

Budgetary overrides must originate in the House. The House convenes noon Tuesday.

Utility work in Senate

The S.C. Senate is expected to begin work on the slew of bills proposed in the wake of the canceled V.C. Summer nuclear project, which cost thousands their jobs and put billions on the backs of SCE&G ratepayers in the state. Those bills include:

Giving the state’s utility watchdog Office of Regulatory Staff the ability to subpoena documents;

Cutting 18 percent off of monthly bills for SCANA customers and 4.3 percent from Santee Cooper customers;

Reducing the size of the S.C. Public Service Commission and increasing commissioner pay;

Creating a new consumer advocacy agency to represent utility customers in front of the commission, ending Santee Cooper retirement packages; and

Obtaining an independent valuation of Santee Cooper. The Senate convenes noon Tuesday.

Committee work

Here are a few of the items that will be looked at in various legislative committees this week: