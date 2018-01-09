TOP FIVE: Buses, inmate deaths, welfare, football and health care costs

By Lindsay Street, Statehouse correspondent | Our weekly Top Five feature offers big stories or views from the past week or so with policy and legislative implications that you need to read because of how they could impact South Carolina. If you have stories to suggest to our readers, send to: feedback@statehousereport.com.
- South Carolina’s school bus problem, Greenville News, Jan. 6, 2018.
There are 350,000 students who ride South Carolina’s school bus fleet. The state, by law, is supposed to cycle out school buses every 15 years. This article looks at how the state has failed to comply with that law and what lawmakers could try to do to keep students safe in 2018. An excerpt:
“Currently, about 2,000 school buses are 15 years old or older, according to state education officials. That means that 35 percent of the state-owned bus fleet of 5,582 buses is in violation of state guidelines … the Education Department now needs about $160 million to replace all of the buses that are 15 years old or older.”
- Inmate killings have quadrupled in two years in South Carolina, The State, Jan. 7, 2018.
Chronic understaffing and the prevalence of contraband cell phones are being blamed on the spike in inmate deaths and assaults on guards, according to S.C. Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling. Some say the rise in violence in S.C. prisons is violating inmates’ constitutional rights. An excerpt:
“In 2017, 12 inmates were killed by other inmates, up from five in 2016, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections. In 2015, only three inmates were killed by other inmates.”
- South Carolina’s federal cash assistance dwindles for poor families, Center on Budget and Public Policy, Dec. 13, 2017.
Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) is a federal block grant created in 1996 that provides a temporary safety net to households with children in poverty. Since its creation, the welfare grant has shrunk considerably — nationwide and in South Carolina. In the state, for every 100 families with children in poverty, 11 receive assistance from TANF. Louisiana has the lowest ratio of families receiving assistance (4 for every 100) and California has the highest ratio (66 for every 100). According to this report, South Carolina’s TANF-to-poverty ratio has declined 29 points over the last two decades. An excerpt:
“TANF’s limited reach means that families that hit upon hard times because they have lost a job, are fleeing a domestic violence situation, or face a health or mental health crisis have no access to cash assistance that can help them get back on their feet. Families need cash income to pay their rent and utilities, purchase personal care items such as laundry detergent, toothpaste, or toilet paper, and pay co-payments for their medication, among other needs. Lacking the financial resources to address these basic needs often puts families on a downward spiral, making it even harder to get back on their feet. “
- Football and priorities in South Carolina, Forbes, Jan. 2, 2018.
South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma were highlighted in this story that looks at the public expense of funding football programs — from secondary education into higher education. According to the story, several high school football coaches earn more than $100,000 and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney just signed a $54 million, eight-year contract extension. All of this is happening in a state with low education rankings. An excerpt:
“This is not to suggest the monetary investment doesn’t pay off on the university stage in these particular cases (for the four states’ public colleges). Winning football is often a revenue-producing sport for colleges, despite steep costs. In these four states, however, spending on football started very early, arguably at the expense of other academic programs and students.”
- Americans spend much more on health care than other affluent nations, The New York Times, Jan. 2, 2018.
In recent years, health care spending for Americans has outpaced that of other affluent nations. Recent studies show that Americans use about the same amount of health care as other nations, but they pay a lot more for it. An excerpt:
“The United States spends almost twice as much on health care, as a percentage of its economy, as other advanced industrialized countries — totaling $3.3 trillion, or 17.9 percent of gross domestic product in 2016.”
