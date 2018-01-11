FEEDBACK: On S.C.’s nuclear utility problem and gun safety

Moore’s article was great wake-up call on utilities
I thought I knew something about electric rates — I even sort of remember PURPA! But I obviously have forgotten important details. Eddy Moore’s article [1/4: The root of S.C.’s $9 billion nuclear plant problem] was a wonderful wakeup for me.
I had wondered why utility stockholders were entitled to 10 percent built-in profits when the rest of us have to settle for a crap shoot. AND I thought I was pretty good at games, but I was very wrong; in fact, the utilities and legislators have been playing a very old game.
Thanks to Moore and Statehouse Report for sharing this important news.
— Suzanne Rhodes, Columbia, S.C.
Glad Moore cuts through mumbo-jumbo
Mr. Moore cuts through some of the financial mumbo-jumbo of utility rates by emphasizing the basics. “Return on investment” has been the legalized mantra for ratemaking for many decades, as he points out. So the more a utility has supposedly justified as a legitimate investment to produce electricity, the more it can charge customers.
— Clark Surratt, Columbia, S.C.
Viable path for real answers
Mr. Moore has given a viable way for our legislators to answer the important questions surrounding this fiasco so the new policies and structure put forward by them actually do what is promised.
— Fred Palm, Edisto Island, S.C.
Appreciated article on gun safety
Good, comprehensive article on gun safety in S.C. Thank-you.
— Blaine Lotz, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Supports background checks on all weapon purchases
Kudos to Lindsay Street for an informative, accurate article. Let us hope some legislators will read it. We need to see improvement in S.C. and prove the naysayers who say it cannot happen in S.C. Wrong.
Start with improving the reporting system. Go on to eliminate the Charleston loophole but not adding only two days (to the time for instant criminal background checks} but at least the average of what other states have changed to. And then move towards the most proven method of reducing gun violence which is background checks on all weapon purchases.
The ideas about reducing traffic in illegal guns are extremely important, as reported here.
— Judy Hines, Charleston, S.C.
Editor’s Note: Judy Hines penned this op-ed for Statehouse Report in 2017.
