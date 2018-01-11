LOOKING AHEAD:  State of the State on tap Wednesday

Staff reports | Here’s a look at some of the business slated for next week at the Statehouse:

State of the State. Gov. Henry McMaster will deliver his first State of the State address at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 in the House chamber in Columbia. The address, and a Democratic response by gubernatorial candidate James Smith of Columbia, will be broadcasted on SCETV starting at 7 p.m.

Energy meetings. There will be two meetings next week related to what’s happening in the state’s energy sector:

Utility review. A special Senate committee reviewing the $9 billion failure of two new nuclear plants in Fairfield County will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Room 105 of the Gressette Building on Statehouse Grounds. Agenda.

Utility reform. The special S.C. House Utility Ratepayer Protection will meet 9 a.m. Jan. 17 to hear from the president and CEO of Dominion Energy, which wants to buy SCANA for $14.6 billion. The meeting will be in room 110 of the Blatt Building on Statehouse grounds. Agenda.

Children’s agency. The Children’s Affairs subcommittee of the Senate General Committee is set to meet 3 p.m. Jan. 17 in 207 Gressette to discuss proposals on a new agency for children’s services and to get an update on the Department of Social Services. Agenda.