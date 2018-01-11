LOOKING BACK: On opioids, campaign funds, nukes, buses, oil

Staff reports | With the General Assembly resuming session this week, we thought readers might enjoy a few Statehouse news highlights from recent days:

Opioid abuse report released. During a week that Gov. Henry McMaster announced a JustPlainKiller.com public education campaign to combat opioid drug abuse, the S.C. House committee to study solutions to prevent abuse released a 29-page report of findings and recommendations. “The study committee’s recommendations coupled with the introduction of today’s bills will initiate the process of offering state and local governments the assistance necessary to tackle this issue collectively,” House Speaker Jay Lucas said. More on the new bills are in our weekly Tally Sheet section.

Candidate fundraising. Candidates for state offices filed quarterly fundraising reports over the last few day, which provide insights into political viability. Here’s some of what has been reported:

Governor’s race, GOP: Incumbent Henry McMaster took in about $1 million over the last quarter and has $2.6 million on hand. Challenger Catherine Templeton of Mount Pleasant kept pace by raising $721,000 over the quarter and reported she has $2. 3million on hand. Two other challengers, Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant of Anderson and former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill of Kingstree raised less than $50,000 each for the quarter.

Attorney general's race, GOP: Incumbent Alan Wilson, who faces two GOP challengers due in part to the handling of a continuing Statehouse corruption case, has $1.1 million in the bank. Rep. Todd Atwater, R-Lexington, and Greenville lawyer William Herlong each took out $200,000 loans. Atwater raised $122,000 during the fourth quarter, while Herlong, who joined the race in December, raised $8,700.

Nuclear slowdown. The legislative session opened Tuesday with a debate about how to deal with the multi-billion nuclear boondoggle at V.C. Summer nuclear facility. Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey asked his fellow senators to not make up their minds “until you’ve had the opportunity to hear more.” In related news:

Veto override. The S.C. House overrode a gubernatorial veto Tuesday to restore millions of dollars to the budget to use lottery funds to purchase 250 new school buses that will replace some of the thousands that are in the state’s aging fleet. The Senate won’t take up the veto until Tuesday. Senators also will consider 19 other measures that the House overrode.

Offshore drilling exemption. Gov. Henry McMaster Wednesday announced he would ask the Trump Administration for an exemption – much like one Florida got – from oil and gas exploration and drilling off of the S.C. coast. While coastal congressmen don’t support drilling, it is gaining support from those living in other parts of the state.