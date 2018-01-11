Underwriters

SPOTLIGHT: Municipal Association of South Carolina

Statehouse Report· 01/11/2018 5:00 pm·
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
The public spiritedness of our underwriters allows us to bring Statehouse Report to you at no cost. This week’s featured underwriter is the Municipal Association of South Carolina.
 
Formed in 1930, the Municipal Association of South Carolina represents and serves the state’s 271 incorporated municipalities. The association is dedicated to the principle of its founding members: to offer the services, programs and tools that will give municipal officials the knowledge, experience and tools for enabling the most efficient and effective operation of their municipalities in the complex world of municipal government.
  • To learn about MASC’s state initiatives, click here.
 
  • To learn more about the association, click here.
Share
Tags:
Author:

Send us a letter. We love hearing from our readers and encourage you to share your opinions. Letters to the editor are published weekly. We reserve the right to edit for length and clarity. We generally publish all comments about South Carolina politics or policy issues, unless they are libelous or unnecessarily inflammatory. One submission is allowed per month. Submission of a comment grants permission to us to reprint. Comments are limited to 250 words or less. Please include your name and contact information. Send your letters to:

brack@statehousereport.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact us today

Phone: 843.670.3996
Tips: info@statehousereport.com
Letters: feedback@statehousereport.com

Statehouse Report is a weekly publication of Statehouse Report LLC. Founded in 2001, it offers a weekly legislative forecast of what's going to happen in South Carolina politics and policy.

Check out our sister publications

Take a look at our other great publications:

Charleston Currents, good S.C. news
SC Clips, a daily news clipping service

View our archives