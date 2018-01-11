SPOTLIGHT: Municipal Association of South Carolina

The public spiritedness of our underwriters allows us to bring Statehouse Report to you at no cost. This week’s featured underwriter is the Municipal Association of South Carolina.
Formed in 1930, the Municipal Association of South Carolina represents and serves the state’s 271 incorporated municipalities. The association is dedicated to the principle of its founding members: to offer the services, programs and tools that will give municipal officials the knowledge, experience and tools for enabling the most efficient and effective operation of their municipalities in the complex world of municipal government.
- To learn about MASC’s state initiatives, click here.
- To learn more about the association, click here.
