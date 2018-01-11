TALLY SHEET: Bill filed to revitalize rural areas of South Carolina, more

Staff reports | Bamberg Democratic Rep. Justin Bamberg wants rural residents to get a special state income tax deduction to help spur growth.

“The Rural Revitalization Act is aimed at putting new energy into our rural, shrinking, and economically depressed counties,” he said in a statement. “Under the RRA, newly certified K-12 teachers, public legal assistance attorneys, honorably discharged military veterans, and licensed health care professionals who reside and work in South Carolina’s Tier IV counties – identified as economically distressed – will receive a full state income tax deduction for the first five years living and working in those counties.”

Through the Rural Revitalization Act (H. 4593,) qualified individuals would be able to deduct all income earned in the first five years of their employment. an individual can qualify to deduct all income earned in the first five years of their employment. Bamberg said he expected a hearing on the bill, now in the House Ways and Means Committee, to be held soon.

IN THE SENATE

More than 135 new bills were filed this week in the state Senate. Key among them were these:

Santee Cooper. S. 753 (Leatherman) calls for Santee Cooper to put settlement proceeds from abandoned nuclear reactors into an escrow account, with other provisions. S. 754 (Setzler) calls for several changes related to the Base Load Review Act used by utilities to build plants (It’s detailed; the summary is more than two pages long.) S. 771 (Setzler) seeks a valuation of Santee Cooper. S. 772 (Setzler) is a resolution seeking valuation of the state’s ownership of 45 percent of the failed nuclear reactors.

Daylight savings. S. 757 (Peeler) seeks a study about consequences of exempting the state from Daylight Savings Time. H. 4382 (Clemmons) is similar.

Summer camps. S. 760 (Shealy) calls for licensure of summer camps that provide care to children, with several provisions.

Campaign reform. S. 764 (Timmons) seeks to grant access by the State Ethics Commission to candidate tax returns on file with the state, with other provisions. S. 765 (Timmons) would expand the definition of “lobbyist.” S. 766 (Timmons) seeks to make candidates deposit funds into special bank accounts, with several provisions. H. 4500 (Cobb-Hunter) is similar. S. 806 (Fanning) seeks a new online campaign filing system, with several provisions.

Guns. S. 769 (Cash) seeks a law to allow people who hold concealed weapons permits to carry concealed weapons on church grounds or grounds of schools owned by churches, with several provisions. H. 4464 (Williams) seeks to require firearms owners to report loss or theft of weapons, with several provisions.

Judicial elections. S. 780 (Rankin) seeks to set the time for judicial elections by the General Assembly as noon Feb. 7, 2018. H. 4462 is similar.

Shoreline management. S. 784 (Goldfinch) seeks to prohibit the seaward movement of the beach baseline after Dec. 31, 2019, as related to the state’s 40-year retreat policy.

Monuments. S. 788 (Scott) seeks to repeal the prohibition on relocating, removing or renaming state monuments. S. 790 (Scott) and H. 4398 (Gilliard) are related

Children. S. 794 (Sheheen) seeks creation of a new Department of Children’s Services through transfer of functions from various agencies into a centralized agency, with several provisions. S. 795 (Sheheen) is related. S. 805 (Shealy) is similar, but calls for a Department of Children’s Advocacy.

Weed. S. 811 (Hembree) is a resolution to urge the federal government to remove barriers to conduct research on the use of cannabis to treat medical conditions.

Income tax. S. 813 (Hembree) seeks reform of income tax brackets to change from five to three, with several provisions.

Term limits. S. 816 and S. 817 (Goldfinch) seek term limits for legislators. H. 4497 (Blackwell) seeks a constitutional amendment for term limits for House of 10 years and Senate of 12 years, with several provisions.

Education Oversight Committee. S. 824 (Fanning) seeks to abolish the committee and devolve its duties to other education agencies.

Property taxes. S. 829 (Fanning) seeks a study committee to study the effects of Act 388, which dramatically reformed property taxes in the state.

Animal cruelty. S. 841 (Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee) seeks two hours of animal cruelty education for state magistrates and several reforms related to cruelty to animals and sheltering of animals.

Lowest cost energy. S. 890 (Davis) calls for utilities to include procurement of lowest0cost energy from independent producers (such as independent solar generators) as part of utility law, with several provisions.

IN THE HOUSE

House members filed more than 240 bills this week, including these:

Utility reform. H. 4375 (McCoy) is the first of six bipartisan bills by the special House utility review committee. It seeks to reform the Base Load Review Act, with several provisions. H. 4376 essentially calls for a new board to govern Santee Cooper and for it to propose new rates, which must be approved by the Public Service Commission; with several provisions. H. 4377 would reform the Public Service Commission in several ways. H. 4378 seeks to create a Utility Oversight Commission, with many provisions. H. 4379 seeks to create a Utilities Consumer Advocate with numerous powers. H. 4380 seeks consumer refunds related to the nuclear debacle. In related legislation, H. 4414 (J.E. Smith), H. 4415 (Putnam) and H. 4419 (Finlay) seek various reforms to the Public Service Commission.

Consumer bill of rights. H. 4421 (J.E. Smith) seeks an Electric Consumer Bill of Rights with multiple provisions related to utilities. H. 4425 (J.E. Smith) seeks a Public Utility Consumer Protection Act related to prohibiting future applications of the Base Load Review Act, and more.

Metal detectors. H. 4386 (Gilliard) seeks metal detectors in all public schools by August.

Bus privatization. H. 4389 (Gilliard) seeks to get the state out of the bus ownership business, with several provisions.

Freedom of Information. H. 4396 (Taylor) seeks a new Office of Freedom of Information Act Review in the Administrative Law Court office, with several provisions and duties.

De Laine monument. H. 4400 (Jefferson) seeks a memorial to the late Rev. Joseph A. De Laine on the Statehouse grounds.

Abuse registry. H. 4413 (G.R. Smith) seeks a central registry of vulnerable adult abuse, neglect and exploitation, with several provisions.

Teacher pay. H. 4437 (Gilliard) seeks to create a teacher retention study committee to review teacher pay and other issues.

Redistricting. H. 4456 (Clary) seeks a state redistricting commission to create an independent body to redraw district lines, with other provisions.

Secretary of State. H. 4457 (Clary) seeks to make the secretary of state become an appointed position.

Cell phones. H. 4480 (Taylor) would change and revise terms related to when it is unlawful to operate a cell phone in a vehicle, with several provisions.

Abortion. H. 4491 (G.R. Smith) would prohibit the Department of Health and Human Services from contracting with entities that perform or promote abortions.

Health enterprise zones. H. 4494 (Williams) seeks to create the Health Enterprise Zone Act to allow special zones in areas of health disparities to provide tax credits for certain organizations that operate in them, with other provisions.

More bill summaries to come …