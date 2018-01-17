TOP FIVE: Sales taxes, tax cuts, renting, hot economy and fitness

By Lindsay Street, Statehouse correspondent | Our weekly Top Five feature offers big stories or views from the past week or so with policy and legislative implications that you need to read because of how they could impact South Carolina. If you have stories to suggest to our readers, send to: feedback@statehousereport.com.

U.S. Supreme Court to decide on state’s collecting out-of-state retailer taxes , National Conference of State Legislatures, Jan. 12, 2018.

A 1992 precedent finding that states cannot collect sales taxes on retailers without a physical location in the state could be overturned. South Dakota has asked the Supreme Court to overturn that precedent in South Dakota v. Wayfair, and the court has agreed to hear the case. This has implications around the nation and, especially, in South Carolina where the state is going toe-to-toe with online retail giant Amazon over uncollected taxes. An excerpt:

“In March 2015 Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote a concurring opinion stating that the ‘legal system should find an appropriate case for this court to re-examine Quill.’ Kennedy criticized Quill in Direct Marketing Association v. Brohl for many of the same reasons the State and Local Legal Center (SLLC) stated in its amicus brief in that case. Specifically, internet sales have risen astronomically since 1992 and states and local governments are unable to collect most taxes due on sales from out-of-state vendors.”

2. South Carolina among states talking tax cuts amid weakening revenues, Institution on Taxation and Economic Policy, Jan. 12, 2018.

A nonpartisan tax research group is questioning the wisdom of a handful of states seeking to cut taxes rather than raise them to pay for services, especially in light of the federal tax reform. The article says that states are already going to face a tough time following the tax overhaul and they could make things worse with more cuts. An excerpt:

“Henry McMaster is clearly not a reader of the Rundown (a blog on ITEP’s website), or he would be familiar with the disastrous effects of tax cuts in Kansas and the striking evidence against trickle-down economics, and would know better than to promote his $2.2 billion regressive income tax cut proposal by claiming that ‘when you cut taxes, economic growth goes up…Just like night follows day, if you cut taxes…The result will be a more vibrant economy.’”

Charleston and Beaufort counties bucked the state trend of being cheaper to buy a home than to rent one. In those places, residents are better off renting, according to the 2018 Rental Affordability Report. In Charleston County, it costs $1,480 per month on average to rent a three-bedroom home where the average home price is $325,000. Greenville, Sumter, Richland, Lexington, Anderson, Pickens, York, Berkeley and Dorchester counties were areas where it is cheaper to buy than rent. An excerpt:

“Buying a median-priced home is more affordable than renting a three-bedroom property in 240 of 447 U.S. counties analyzed for the report — 54 percent … (The) least affordable rental markets led by counties in Northern California, DC, Brooklyn; Most affordable rental markets in Alabama, Illinois, Ohio, Tennessee.”

Charleston region makes top 25 list for economic development , Milken Institute, Jan. 10, 2018.

Charleston is ranked 22nd for being one of the top large metropolitan areas for economic development in the nation. It has fallen out of the top 20 from last year’s index. “Best Performing Cities” by Milken also ranked other S.C. metropolitan areas: Spartanburg and Hilton Head are 36th for large and small regions, respectively; Greenville is 49th for large; Florence is 74th for small; Sumter is 114 for small; and Myrtle Beach is 99 for large. More about the annual index:

“Our index uses a fact-based set of metrics such as job creation, wage gains, and technology developments to evaluate the relative growth of metropolitan areas. While national and international political and economic forces can affect near-term performance and can lie beyond a region’s control, the top-performing metros have cohesive strategies that allow them to leverage their assets more effectively. They offer important lessons that may be helpful to peer regions.”

Southern Army recruits less physically fit, new Citadel study finds , South Carolina Public Radio, Jan. 12, 2018.

The American Heart Association and the U.S. Army Public Health Center teamed up with Daniel Bornstein of The Citadel, South Carolina’s military college, on a study looking at the cardiovascular fitness of Army recruits. The study found that Southern recruits — coming from a heavily recruited region — tend to be less fit than recruits from other places. An excerpt:

“Those who were not fit, both men and women, were 22 to 28 percent more likely to suffer injuries. What’s more, each recruit lost cost the Department of Defense at least $31,000.”