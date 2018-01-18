TALLY SHEET: Few bills introduced during Snow Week

Staff reports | A midweek winter storm wreaked scheduling havoc at the General Assembly this week and limited filing of a few new bills to one day.

State senators introduced five bills, all memorials or resolutions, on Tuesday. No bills were introduced Wednesday or Thursday when the legislature was closed due to wintry weather. Meanwhile House members on Tuesday introduced 14 bills, many of which were memorials or resolutions. But the few substantive measures included:

State of the Judiciary. H. 4617 (Delleney) seeks to set noon Feb. 28 as the annual State of the Judiciary speech by the chief justice of the state Supreme Court.

Comments. H. 4619 (King) is a House resolution filed by members of the Legislative Black Caucus and others that seeks to express disappointment in derogatory comments made last week in a meeting on immigration by President Trump.

Hemp. H. 4627 (Pitts) is a bill that seeks to establish a state industrial hemp program to add the number of permits for people to grow it, make other revisions to state law and delete a pilot study, which would be replaced by an advisory committee.

Spoofing. H. 4628 (Martin) seeks to prohibit telemarketing calls that use spoofed telephone numbers that appear on Caller ID, with remedies and more.

More bills from last week

Here are summaries of other bills formally filed last week that didn’t make it into the Jan. 12 Tally Sheet report:

Monument. H. 4515 (Chumley) seeks to build an African-American Confederate Veterans Monument and a commission, despite critical news stories. H. 4516 (Chumley) is related. H. 4595 (Parks) seeks a monument commission to honor Dr. Benjamin E. Mays and to lift a moratorium on monuments on Statehouse grounds.

Nursing. H. 4529 (G.M. Smith) seeks to allow certain nursing licensees and physician assistants to perform telemedicine, with several related provisions.

Dog shelters. H. 4594 (Huggins) seeks to amend animal cruelty laws to provide for a definition of “dog shelter.”

Energy drinks. H. 4597 (Howard) seeks to prohibit sales of “energy drinks” to minors.

Guns. H. 4598 (Thayer) seeks at allow concealed weapon permit holders to carry concealed weapons on school property leased by a church for church services or activities.

Opioids. H. 4600 (Huggins) seeks to allow certain community organizations to distribute opioid antidotes, with several provisions. H. 4602 (Henderson) seeks to require hospital emergency departments to submit certain information to the state related to the Prescription Monitoring Program related to opioids, with several provisions. H. 4603 (Bedingfield) seeks to limit initial prescriptions of opioids.

Addictions. H. 4601 (Fry) seeks to amend state law on criteria for licensure as addiction counselors, with several provisions.

Net neutrality. H. 4614 (McKnight) seeks to preserve Internet neutrality related to broadband service, with many provisions related to content, cost and more.

Capital punishment. H. 4615 (Pitts) seeks to allow death by electrocution in capital crime cases when a person is sentenced to death, with several provisions.