LOOKING AHEAD:  Harassment policy, ethics, State of the State, more

Staff reports | The Senate still lacks a harassment policy, though one has been drafted for the body. The policy is awaiting approval from the Operations and Management Committee, which could come as soon as next week, according to S.C. Sen. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington. After it passes the committee, then it will go to senators who will have to sign on to it. No vote is needed to pass the policy.

Shealy also said “people are talking” on ethics reform. There are several bills filed in the House and Senate, but she said don’t expect any contentious debate until after the bodies take up more of the utility reform in the wake of the V.C. Summer canceled nuclear project.

“When that comes over from the house, we don’t want to be stuck on something in the special-order slot and we can’t get off of it and solve that problem,” Shealy said. “That’s an issue that has to be taken care of.”

Also head for the coming week:

State of the State. Gov. Henry McMaster will deliver the State of the State at 7 p.m. Wednesday — a week after it originally was scheduled, but was postponed due to winter weather. McMaster, a Columbia Republican, is expected to highlight a call for a massive income tax cut and ways to make state purchases, particularly for vehicles, more efficiently. The Democratic response will be given by S.C. Rep. James Smith, a Columbia lawmaker who is running for governor. His primary opponent, Phil Noble, this week criticized the decision for Smith to provide the response.

Children’s affairs. The Senate subcommittee on Children’s Affairs will meet 3 p.m. Wednesday in 207 Gressette to consider bills to add a new agency to serve as a watchdog for children’s services, as outlined in this Statehouse Report story. There’s also a Joint Citizens and Legislative Committee meeting set for 9 a.m. Thursday in Gressette 209.

Dam safety. Senators on the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee will hear a report from the state on dam safety during a 9 a.m. Thursday meeting in 207 Gressette.

Few House committee meetings were scheduled as of publication time Friday..