LOOKING BACK: On energy deal, manufacturers, new members, more

By Lindsay Street, Statehouse correspondent | The General Assembly was put on ice this week, just as it was heating up after grilling a Virginia utility executive about his plans to acquire the S.C. utility SCANA. Wednesday and Thursday sessions were canceled as snow and ice slammed the Midlands and Upstate. Of note for the last week:

Dominion energy deal. Lawmakers in both bodies seemed unimpressed with Dominion’s deal to take over SCANA in the wake of the $9 billion albatross that failed to bring two new nuclear reactors online. In all, lawmakers spent seven hours grilling Dominion CEO Tom Farrell. Most appeared skeptical the deal was in the best interest of ratepayers, who have been saddled with South Carolina Electric & Gas’ portion of the project. Meanwhile, SCANA is pushing to expedite the deal with S.C. utility regulators. The former head of the S.C. Coastal Conservation League, Dana Beach, wrote an op-ed Friday calling the deal a “Trojan horse” for South Carolina.

Manufacturer protection. Senate Republicans put a House bill on special order before adjourning Tuesday, meaning that consideration in the Senate is a priority. H. 3653 seeks to protect manufacturing or industrial facility from being deemed a public or private nuisance so long as it is operating pursuant to the issuance of requisite licenses, permits, certifications or authorizations under applicable federal and state environmental law.

New buses. South Carolina schools can finally ditch some of their old state-owned school buses after the Senate voted to override Gov. Henry McMaster’s veto from last session. The House voted to override last week. The override will release $20.5 million and pay for 210 new school buses.

Deadly flu. The flu took nine lives in one week in South Carolina. In total, 24 have died in the state so far. Most of the victims are over 65.

House elections. Two Republican women will take seats in the House. Nancy Mace, who was the first female graduate at The Citadel, won a special election to House District 99 in Charleston County, and Ashley Trantham has won a special election to House District 28 in Greenville County.

Convention call. Former U.S. Sen. Jim DeMint, R-South Carolina, wants South Carolina’s lawmakers to support a call for a convention aiming to add constitutional amendments requiring a balanced budget, impose term limits on members of Congress and federal judges, and limit the federal government’s power and jurisdiction. There is a resolution in the General Assembly that could add the state to the dozen that have already passed such resolutions calling for a convention.

Shutdown looms. The federal government is facing a shutdown Friday as Senate Democrats balk at a House stopgap funding bill over lack of protection for children brought to the country illegally. The Post and Courier published an editorial Friday saying the government shutdown could have negative impacts and a deal for the Dreamers can come later. Here’s what a government shutdown means (via The Washington Post).