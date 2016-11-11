BRACK: America takes a big gamble

By Andy Brack, editor and publisher | Wasn’t the presidential election supposed to be rigged?
Had Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, who garnered just over 350,000 votes more than the GOP’s Donald Trump out of 120 million cast across the country, won the electoral college, we wouldn’t hear the end of the election being rigged.
Talking heads keep pointing fingers at angry white blue-collar males as being a big key to Trump’s victory. Maybe they were, as typically blue states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin narrowly went for Trump. But things easily could have turned out differently. Had Clinton garnered about 150,000 more votes in just two states, Wisconsin and Florida, she’d be president-elect. And Fox News would be apoplectic.
The anger in America that Trump used and fomented is temporarily at bay as his supporters are giddy at the prospect of controlling all levels of the federal government. Democrats, going through all seven stages of grief, need to confront a reality that most people aren’t facing: Trump didn’t so much win as Clinton lost.
It was a numbers game, as one Facebook friend pointed out. Trump got about 1 million votes less than GOP nominee Mitt Romney did in 2012. Clinton? She got about 5.6 million fewer votes than President Barack Obama four years ago.
In short, lots of Democrats stayed home. Over the long term, the numbers game favors them as the contingent of angry white men won’t increase. As places like Georgia, now just 56 percent white, get browner, Democrats will start winning national elections again. (Trump won Georgia by just 200,000 votes out of almost 4 million cast.)
But that’s in the future. What has people like me worried is what happens now as Trump, who has never held an elected office, prepares to take the highest office in the land.
I worry that millions of Americans, particularly those who are poor, neglected and disadvantaged, will be hurt in new ways as Trump tries to push through tax cuts for the rich and slash programs that help those who need it most.
I worry that Trump doesn’t have the savvy to deal with the nuclear codes and may make rash, impetuous decisions that impact my daughters.
I worry that those who have been angry will become angrier when they realize the system isn’t going to put more money in their pockets because Trump and the Republican Congress will tinker around the edges of the old trickle-down economics, but will do little that’s innovative.
I worry that Democrats will become so disenchanted that more won’t participate when, in fact, now is the time to get more active to combat changes that will hurt the nation.
I worry that America, particularly in rust-belt states, have forgotten the Greatest Generation notion of common good – to work together to improve the country – and have supplanted it with individual good, also known as greed.
For the last 18 months, America has been sitting in front of a slot machine with a big, old bag of quarters, feeding the machine mindlessly, hoping for a big win. Every now and then, a bell rang and spit out a few quarters, enough to keep America feeding coins into the machine.
Now, the bag is empty and as a country we’ve got mixed feelings. Clinton supporters despair because there’s little good to show from months of feeding quarters into the election machine. But Trumpites have enough adrenaline in their systems from the rush of winning that they still believe change is ahead.
Unfortunately, bitter experience shows the slot machine is programmed just to take all of our quarters and that anybody who fed the machine fell for a big con.
America has gambled on Donald Trump. But he has not been elected king. He’s accountable now to all of the American people, despite bluster, bravado, a great number of flaws and a record of making intolerant, racist, and misogynic comments to inflame people. Let’s hope he’s successful in moving America forward and isn’t the biggest con man of them all.
- Have a comment? Send it to: feedback@statehousereport.com.
I agree that we are where we are because of Hillary more than Trump. She had all the marbles and still lost to a guy who really at the end didn’t want to do more than make a good showing. Now we’re stuck with what’s going to be a puppet presidency — Trump attending all the parties and taking credit where he can, and the mean-spirited Gingriches beneath him silently calling the shots.
I think Trump even today — less than a week after the election — is starting to realize what a jam he got into. Think Reagan II. Only Trump doesn’t have Alzheimer’s to use as an excuse.