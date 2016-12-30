BRACK: Tips to help legislators be more effective

By Andy Brack, editor and publisher | It’s no surprise our state’s politicians have credibility problems thanks to distant and recent scandals that continue to tar the whole Statehouse. Confidence in government, to put it mildly, ain’t all that strong.
In the 1990s, several South Carolina legislators went to jail after a Statehouse sting. A generation later despite ethics reforms, corruption allegations led to resignations of a lieutenant governor and powerful House speaker. And then December brought a 30-count corruption indictment for one House member and a felony domestic assault charge against another.
Any state legislature or public body is comprised of people who reflect society as a whole. In our legislature, there always are a few questionable apples mixed in with a lot of good, honest people. Those serving in state government, however, are expected to meet a higher standard of ethical behavior. With this in mind, here are a few observations about effective lawmakers.
Be leaders, not followers. Too many politicians are lemmings – followers of the latest popular, partisan rants. It’s easy to collect political scalps by reacting and doing exactly what the party says. It’s harder to do what’s right and best for everyone, not just the party.
Collaborate. A benefit of the legislative process is that it brings together different ideas and seeks common ground. The best state legislators are open to ideas from other parties and perspectives. They try to solve problems effectively and incorporate pragmatic ideas into solutions that work for most.
Compromise. Just as lawmakers should share ideas to make them better, good ones are willing to compromise. In recent years, South Carolina has seen too many “my way or the highway” politicians. Let’s hope their days are numbered and the spirit of compromise comes back.
Work for the greater good. It’s important for legislators to remember to keep people in their districts happy. That’s Politics 101. But state legislators also have to look out for the whole state and, sometimes, need to cross the aisle and address the needs of the state. It’s a mistake, Cicero reminds us, to refuse to set aside trivial preferences.
Do homework. Lawmakers should know what they’re voting on, instead of just going along for convenience. That means doing the reading – or questioning of expert legislators – to have a background to be able to make informed votes.
Become an expert in something. Issues in the Statehouse are too broad for one person to know everything. New lawmakers should master an issue – and then rely on trusted colleagues for substantive help on other issues.
Be honest. This shouldn’t require an explanation, but in the hyper-sensitive ethical environment now encompassing the Statehouse, elected officials should go out of their ways to do things in the open and to be transparent. If it feels wrong, it probably is.
Ask questions. The best state leaders seem to be naturally inquisitive. Those who don’t understand something should ask a question because more than likely someone back home will ask it at some point.
Connect with others. Another way to ask questions is to develop relationships with a broad array of other officials and community leaders. Ask for their opinions and input. Legislators should develop a kitchen cabinet to help understand the pulse of a region.
Be accessible. State lawmakers need to answer their mail, pick up their phones and get rid of auto-respond on their email. There should always be enough time in the day to answer a question from a constituent or steer them in the right direction. In the long run, this will pay off as good re-election politics.
Manage time. State lawmakers need to manage time well to ensure they can make a living and be effective lawmakers. They also need to keep in mind that they shouldn’t waste time, either.
Don’t burn bridges. Not everyone is going to agree all of the time at the Statehouse. But there’s no reason to make an enemy over an issue today when you may need that person’s help down the road.
Smile. People at the Statehouse need to have a little more fun. The best lawmakers enjoy being there and it shows every day in their friendly demeanor.
- Have a comment? Send it to: feedback@statehousereport.com.
