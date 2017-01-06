BRACK: Obama deserves more credit than he gets

By Andy Brack, editor and publisher | I’m going to miss President Barack Obama in the White House.
There. I’ve said it. Before half of you spit out your coffee or explode into a hysterical frenzy, consider that you still have your guns. He didn’t take them away, as many misled by the gun lobby feared.
Despite doom and gloom prophecies, Obama didn’t ruin America’s economy. Rather, after inheriting the worst recession in 75 years, Obama steered Congress to take measured, decisive actions to shore up the faltering automobile sector, deal with some of the power of the big banks and use $800 billion in a stimulus package for tax relief, education initiatives and much-needed investments in research and infrastructure. The strategy worked and kept a real depression at bay.
Want evidence? Where’s the stock market — hovering now around a robust and mind-numbing 20,000 or stuck around 8,000 like it was when he took office eight years ago? How many people would have predicted such a bullish market eight years ago?
As much as many don’t want to admit it, a lot more rich people got richer under Barack Obama as corporate profits and private pocketbooks soared. Consumer confidence is near an all-time high. And while unemployment went way up at the beginning of his terms in office due to the recession, unemployment rates are again low and job openings are at a 15-year high. Some 10.7 million jobs were created during Obama’s tenure.
To fail to give Obama a good share of the credit for engineering the country out of an economic fiasco is simply a disservice.
Under Barack Obama’s tenure, society has changed, too. Same-sex couples now can marry. Gay soldiers are serving honorably in the military. Students are paying cheaper rates for college loans. The country is less dependent on foreign oil. America’s greenhouse gas emissions are down. America’s fighting fleet — her “away team” on the seas — is stronger than ever, Secretary of Navy Ray Mabus recently told me.
Has he been the best president ever? Yes to some. No to others. Certainly there are challenges that haven’t been fixed or addressed. While the federal deficit, or borrowing, went down significantly, the debt rose too much, just like it has with every other president since the 1970s. Home ownership rates are lower than they have been in decades, again a hangover from the recession. Wages of most Americans are lower than they should be as buying power for workers has only inched up. The nation’s poverty rate remains too high and too many Americans remain on food stamps. About a fifth of South Carolinians, for example, receive food assistance for one reason or another.
But some 20 million people across the country now have health insurance thanks to the Affordable Care Act, a signature achievement under Barack Obama. Like anything out of Washington, it’s not perfect, but health care’s rising costs slowed and Americans are healthier. Will it remain the same? Probably not, but I’m glad for the nation that something major was done instead of a whole lot of nothing like in past years, which only allowed health costs to go up and up and up.
Taken as a whole, President Obama’s leadership and vision helped America get off its knees. But what’s perhaps most amazing is how he kept the nation moving forward in a political and media environment saturated with real hate and vitriol. It’s sad to say in 2017, but too many people, unfortunately, are blinded by the color of Obama’s skin, not the caliber and breadth of his accomplishments to improve America.
And how did Barack Obama respond — with rants and pettiness? Nope. Did he have any scandals? Nope. He remained true to his emotional and psychological core — a solid family man helping to raise two daughters and steer a country toward continued success. In fact, despite more pressures than just about anyone can imagine, Obama consistently displayed the dignity and composure of a real leader and highlighted the depth of character that Americans expect of a president.
I’ll miss Barack Obama for leadership that restored hope for millions of Americans. But I’ll miss him more for his example of undaunted courage and the steadiness of his guiding hand. Thank you, Mr. President, for your service.
Thank you so much for the beautiful op ed piece about our outgoing president. It says everything I think and feel about the last 8 years. My father, who is 96 years old, thinks that history will show that President Obama was one of our greatest presidents. I hope he is right. What I admired most about President Obama was the courage he exhibited every day just showing up to work in spite of all the hate he had to face. I truly appreciate that you listed all of his achievements, because somehow they have gotten lost in all the vitriol of the last 8 years.
Thank you for your kind words. I think your dad will be right — Andy Brack
Thank you for your very thoughtful article. President Obama disappointed me on occasion but in the whole, he was the right person for the job.
Thank you for your encouragement. I don’t think the newspaper letter page will be so nice.