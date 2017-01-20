Commentary, Feedback

FEEDBACK: A glimmer of hope

Statehouse Report· 01/20/2017 12:07 pm·
To the editor:

Over the past 18 months or so, our country has had to endure some of the most polarizing rhetoric in recent history.  I have tortured myself by listening to an overload of trash talk that resulted in the election of Donald Trump as our next president.  There has been a great deal of anguish over this result and many seem to have lost hope.

On the last full day of the Obama administration, I had an experience that gave me a glimmer of hope.  I was responding to an ad and was communicating with a man who was helping an elderly gentleman to sell some of his tools.

When I arrived at the seller’s home, I was concerned to hear that the older man had fallen in his driveway and had hit his head pretty hard.  The man I had been talking with was getting ready to take him to the emergency room.  I asked how they knew each other and gathered that they were not neighbors or family, but friends.  The elderly gentleman had been a contractor and had some financial difficulties.

I assumed that this gentleman had no one else to help him.  Apparently the friend had taken it upon himself to help.

Later I texted the friend and found that he and the elderly man were still at the ER.  This friend of the elderly man is a business owner who takes time away from his business to help.  I don’t know exactly why this has touched me, but it did.  Maybe in all this darkness, I still see a glimmer of who we are as a country.  We are good people at our core and I think I met a really good one yesterday.

Even though I am not happy that Trump will be our president, I know that we will always have good people like the elderly gentleman’s friend to set the example and rise to help those in need.

— Michael Kaynard, Charleston, S.C.

  • Have something to say? Send 200 words or less to feedback@statehousereport.com
