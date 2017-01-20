FEEDBACK: A glimmer of hope

To the editor:
Over the past 18 months or so, our country has had to endure some of the most polarizing rhetoric in recent history. I have tortured myself by listening to an overload of trash talk that resulted in the election of Donald Trump as our next president. There has been a great deal of anguish over this result and many seem to have lost hope.
On the last full day of the Obama administration, I had an experience that gave me a glimmer of hope. I was responding to an ad and was communicating with a man who was helping an elderly gentleman to sell some of his tools.
When I arrived at the seller’s home, I was concerned to hear that the older man had fallen in his driveway and had hit his head pretty hard. The man I had been talking with was getting ready to take him to the emergency room. I asked how they knew each other and gathered that they were not neighbors or family, but friends. The elderly gentleman had been a contractor and had some financial difficulties.
I assumed that this gentleman had no one else to help him. Apparently the friend had taken it upon himself to help.
Later I texted the friend and found that he and the elderly man were still at the ER. This friend of the elderly man is a business owner who takes time away from his business to help. I don’t know exactly why this has touched me, but it did. Maybe in all this darkness, I still see a glimmer of who we are as a country. We are good people at our core and I think I met a really good one yesterday.
Even though I am not happy that Trump will be our president, I know that we will always have good people like the elderly gentleman’s friend to set the example and rise to help those in need.
— Michael Kaynard, Charleston, S.C.
- Have something to say? Send 200 words or less to feedback@statehousereport.com
Follow us