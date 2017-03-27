BRACK: Remembering Pug Ravenel

By Andy Brack, editor and publisher | Across the country, people are devastated by news that Charlestonian Pug Ravenel died over the weekend.
Many in South Carolina got to know him back in 1974 when he ran a new kind of political campaign, the campaign of a reformer just after Watergate. He launched the modern campaign in South Carolina using polls, media and enthusiastic volunteers. He came in first in a seven-way Democratic primary. But as the general election approached, the power elite of the state’s top party took the election from him, questioning his residency, even though he grew up in Charleston and his heart was always in South Carolina.
But that governor’s race wasn’t Ravenel’s first encounter with newspapers and headlines. A decade and a half earlier, he became pretty well-known across the country as the star quarterback for Harvard’s football team. At 5 foot 9 inches tall and 160 pounds, the scrappy Ravenel pushed the team to experience and enjoy winning from 1958 to 1960.
According to a May 1959 story in The State newspaper, “Whenever Harvard men get together they talk about football and Charles DuFort Ravenel, 160 pound sophomore quarterback from Charleston and one of the most spectacular players in the Ivy League. They talk about his running, his passing ability, his hunger for winning and the way he inspires the team.”
One former Harvard football captain added in a 1959 Sports Illustrated profile about Crimson football and Ravenel, “What Ravenel does is play so hard, with so much desire, everyone else on the team gives all he’s got.”
When asked by SI reporter Roy Terrell what he sought in college, Ravenel, a scholarship player who dreamed early of being a lawyer but who eventually became an investment banker, said, “Common sense. I don’t want to be a man who has so much knowledge he doesn’t know what to think. I want to be a good practical lawyer. I don’t want to be the kind of man who coasts along. I want to be out there in front using my head, not with a lot of pretense, but just saying my piece and having it make sense.”
A look at the career statistics of Ravenel, called “Charlie” at Harvard, shows he had the fourth highest number of rushing touchdowns (9) in 1959 and highest number of points (54) that year in the Ivy League.
Known in Charleston as “Pug” after he got a broken nose –one newspaper observed it healed nicely – Ravenel’s senior year was cramped by injuries that started in the team’s second game in 1960 against the University of Massachusetts. As shown in this video of football highlights, he got “folded into the blocking pile,” an announcer observed.
Ravenel’s intensity on the football field – his zeal to be the best – stretched into the political arena years later when he inspired young men and women who wanted to change how politics worked in the state. His “reformer” spirit guided newcomers like Joe Riley, who became Charleston’s longtime mayor.
Ravenel, who later ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate against Strom Thurmond in 1978 and for Congress two years later, outlined a new path in politics in South Carolina. As one Facebook observer noted, “South Carolina lost so much for not electing him three times.”
We’ll miss Pug’s intensity, his piercing intellect, his openness to new things and his thoughtful energy fueled by ideas and common sense.
Charles DuFort Ravenel, 1938-2017. Rest in peace.
Dear Andy,
Thank you so much for writing a positive article about Pug. We all loved your words.
We are working on our obituary now and hope to get it out today .
Do you know if your article will make the Charleston paper? It would be nice to see it here.
Susu
Dear Andy,
I am one of Pug’s Northern cousins, 12 years younger… as a young girl my parents (my mother is Pug’s Aunt, Rita Weekes, and godmother) would pack us in the car to drive to Boston and watch Charlie play. I was so very proud to be his cousin. Had not seen Pug in many many years, but am happy that so many have such fond memories of his person, his mind and his persistent spirit. I will miss him.
Thanks for your note. The funeral was packet. Lots of people had great memories and “persistence” was a word that was used by several to describe Pug.